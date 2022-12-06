Australian company wanting restrictions lifted for new $168 million rig in Taranaki

Australian oil and gas company Beach Energy has applied to have restrictions lifted to start the drilling for two new wells in Taranaki.

An oil and gas company has applied to drill up two new wells in the Taranaki basin starting in 2023, with its cost forecasted at $168 million.

Beach Energy, an Australian company that operates the Kupe field 30km offshore to the south of the Taranaki coast, claimed the new rig could boost the regional Taranaki GDP by $20m.

The Adelaide-based company applied to have restrictions on the discharge of harmful substances lifted by the Environmental Protection Authority and its case has been heard by an independent panel at Novotel Hotel in New Plymouth.

On Tuesday the board members appointed by the Ministry for the Environment have been hearing the evidence presented by Beach Energy.

Fraser Colegrave, an economic consultant for Beach Energy, said the drilling of the two new wells would cost around $168m.

“Additional production will support a just transition away from fossil fuels and provide new employment opportunities for those currently working in the oil and gas sector.

“I estimate that the regional impacts of the proposed drilling campaign for two wells could equal an increased GDP of up to $20.9m, employment for 164 people full-time, for one or two years,” Colegrave said.

The forecasted boost to the GDP, he said, would entirely fall back onto the Taranaki region, which is heavily reliant on the oil and gas industry.

The Kupe field currently has three wells extracting gas south of Manaia and the two extra wells would have a potential impact on an area of almost a square kilometre.

The drilling project will likely change the ecosystem in the area and discharge harmful substances to the sea via the deck drainage, mostly by deposition of drill cuttings on the seabed, the application filed by Beach Energy stated.

The 3370m deep wells will also disturb the seabed and cause vibrations and explosions.

However, Beach Energy lawyer James Winchester said the company sought a compromise between environmental and economic needs and that there would be no material harm from the discharge of harmful substances.

The “quite big rig” will be visible from the shore and the discharge would be dealt with and managed on-site.

SOMEDAY STORIES A short documentary highlighting an environmental catastrophe persisting in Aotearoa’s backyard - the expansion of oil and natural gas operations in Taranaki. Director: Ethan Alderson-Hughes. (Video first published September 19, 2021)

John Kidd, a consultant presenting evidence for Beach Energy, said the indigenous production of gas was currently insufficient.

The domestic demand per year was 190,000 tonnes of liquid gas and 100,000 tonnes were produced by the Kupe field, while the remaining 90,000 tonnes were imported mainly from Australia, he said.

During the application stage, local iwi and hāpu of the area expressed concerns related to the mauri or life force.

Ngāti Ruanui, Ngāruahine and Ngā Manuhiakai stated that the drilling will affect significantly the quality of the water and have an adverse cultural impact on Māori tikanga.

Helen McConnell, a consultant in marine mammals for Beach Energy, said the noise created by the rig might displace whales, as well as create the risk for collision with, and entanglement and entrapment in the rig.

Climate Justice Taranaki will deposit 2700 signatures to oppose the petition.