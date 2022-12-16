Blue carbon potential high in estuaries, Nelson study shows

Nelson City Council scientists pictured at Nelson Haven helped conduct a teabag study that has found both the estuary and the Waimea Inlet are effective sites for carbon sequestration.

Estuaries are among the most effective ecosystems at sequestering carbon, research involving tea leaves at estuaries in Nelson has confirmed.

Nelson City Council said tea bags planted in the Waimea Inlet and Nelson Haven showed the coastal wetlands stored high levels of atmospheric carbon dioxide, compared to results from similar studies of land-based and wetland habitats worldwide.

Volunteers buried 960 green and rooibos tea bags in Waimea Inlet and Nelson Haven in the council-led study in December last year.

The tea leaves - which simulate plant litter found in estuaries - were dug up three months later.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF About 960 tea bags are being buried in two Nelson estuaries to measure how much carbon they sequester.

Council coastal and marine scientist, Harry Allard, said the weight of the tea bags before and after, and analysis of the sediments they were in, showed low decomposition values in the tea leaves.

That indicated much of the carbon drawn down into the sediment by plants stayed there, if undisturbed.

More decomposition of the tea bags would have indicated carbon was released into the atmosphere.

The results would be added to the Australian-led "Tea Composition H2O" project, in which more than 19,000 teabags had been planted at 300 sites in 30 countries, the council said.

Mangrove habitats in Auckland were the only other site in New Zealand where teabags had been planted for the global initiative, led by researchers at Deakin University's Blue Carbon Lab.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff Sediment from Waimea Inlet and Farewell Spit is also being analysed for stores of atmospheric carbon dioxide, as part of the project led by Tasman Environmental Trust.

The tea bags in Waimea Inlet and Nelson Haven were planted in salt marsh, mud and seagrass habitats.

Patchy seagrass beds in those estuaries had the lowest level of carbon retention, Allard said.

Analysis by Cawthron scientists of the bacterial composition in the sediments at each site, along with the council's study, showed overall, there was a high level of carbon retention in both estuaries - compared to other findings reported so far in the global project, he said.

The information would be used by the council and other organisations locally to identify locations for future restoration projects.

“We now know particular areas are more able to sequester carbon than others and we can focus our restoration planting accordingly.”

The results indicated “the significant value of Nelson estuaries” as ecosystems to help mitigate climate change, and boosted the case for a potential blue carbon market in the region, Allard said.

Because the research was low cost and relatively simple to do, other communities in New Zealand could easily carry it out in their areas too, he said.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff Scientists extract a sediment core from Waimea Inlet as part of a study, initiated by the Tasman Environmental Trust, into the amount of carbon stored in the estuary's sediment.

Coastal ecosystems overseas have been found to sequester much more carbon – known as blue carbon – than equivalent areas of forest, but different conditions meant different amounts of carbon were stored.

Tasman Environmental Trust is leading a separate project Core and Restore to find out how much carbon is stored in saltmarsh in the Waimea Inlet, and in the seagrass beds at Farewell Spit at the northwestern tip of the South Island.

Non-governmental organisation, The Nature Conservancy (TNC), earlier this year identified tidal salt marsh as “a real opportunity” for blue carbon restoration projects in Aotearoa.

TNC has been exploring the possibility of a voluntary “blue carbon” credit market at sites including Waimea Inlet, to finance large scale restoration activities in New Zealand.

People buying credits to help fund the restoration in such a market could use the credits to offset their emissions.