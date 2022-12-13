Resident urges Invercargill City Council to put 'serious money' into climate crisis

Bluff resident Noel Peterson with his electric vehicle which he bought in 2018. [File photo].

Bluff resident Noel Peterson is urging the Invercargill City Council to ramp up its approach to climate change mitigation saying some “serious money” needs to be invested.

Peterson stood for Invercargill mayor at October’s election, with climate change mitigation his top priority, but he was not successful.

He fronted the new council at a Community Wellbeing Committee meeting on Tuesday where Peterson suggested there had been a lack of direction from councils for many years in regard to climate change.

“Council needs to be seen as leading by example and providing direction.”

“We need to start investing some serious money into this climate change matter. It’s a crisis, this is an emergency. The Prime Minister declared it as an emergency two years ago.”

Deputy mayor Tom Campbell asked Peterson if there was one thing the council should be doing around climate mitigation, what would it be?

“This whole subject is like an elephant, no one knows quite how to grab it?” Campbell said.

Peterson suggested the council should take the lead on setting up a “climate education hub” that educated people about what needed to be done.

He also wanted the council to have a full fleet of electric vehicles and full electric machinery fit out for parks staff.

His suggestion of electric vehicles and electric machinery sparked some questions from councillors.

Cr Ian Pottinger asked Peterson if he would be happy for the council to buy electric vehicles that were perceived to be emission-free but were manufactured in countries that use coal-fired power to drive the whole industry.

Peterson said he would be comfortable with that saying using an electric-powered car would still be far better environmentally than one that used fossil fuels.

Pottinger also asked Peterson for his thoughts on spending money on this “feel-good project” ahead of Invercargill people who were struggling to pay power and feed themselves.

Peterson said he did not view climate change investment as a feel-good project.

“I think it would be money well spent,” Peterson said.

He said climate change and “feeding people” were intertwined, suggesting more funding for organisations like the Murihiku Kai Collective to help people grow their own food could help tackle both issues.

Committee chair Darren Ludlow said Environment Southland was taking the lead on the matter of climate change, alongside the Invercargill council.

Peterson said he planned to talk to all of Southland’s councils, including Environment Southland.