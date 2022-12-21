Agri emissions: What farmers won and lost in the Government's plan

The Government has promised to set farm emission levies at the “lowest price possible” – and granted another concession that almost nobody asked for. How much did it give away in the latest round of bargaining?

ANALYSIS: For a policy that once drew hundreds of tractors to city centres, the debate has now simmered to the finer details.

The overarching design to charge farmers for their emissions hasn’t changed from the Government’s initial announcement in October, shaped by recommendations from Māori leaders and the agricultural sector. From 2025, farms will receive an invoice for their annual emissions. To incentivise green behaviour, farmers can get discounts by using low-methane sheep breeds or planting new trees.

What the sector won

Counting trees

Getting bigger financial incentives for trees on their properties has been a major sticking point for farmers.

Now, farmers have another chance to convince the government that the carbon dioxide absorbed by a variety of trees should be counted to offset their emissions.

Temporarily, farms with certain types of vegetation will get a special discount off their annual emissions bills. But the long-term plan is that the Emissions Trading Scheme will reward farmers for trees, putting them on the same footing as any other landowner.

The farming sector wants a wide variety of vegetation to be eligible. A small woodlot, orchard, shelter belt, manuka for beehives, trees planted to prevent erosion or vegetation on riverbanks should all be counted towards an emissions discount, they argue.

The debate

Essentially, the original government proposal wouldn’t have counted some types of vegetation, such as shelter belts and small woodlots.

The industry and the Government were also at loggerheads over exactly how much carbon dioxide is being absorbed. For example, the industry thought each established and fenced hectare of honey-producing manuka forest absorbed 6.5 tonnes every year while the government considered it to be closer to 0.5 tonnes, according to Beef + Lamb.

The Government wants to reward farmers for trees it can count on the international stage when it tallies up New Zealand’s emissions – and global rules state a country can only count forests or actions (including fencing) established after 1990.

Now, the Government has said it will take another look, with the industry, at the categories of vegetation that would make a farm eligible for a discount. But it said the system must be “fiscally viable, practical and scientifically robust”.

Surprise free pass for carbon dioxide

Farmers received a concession that few had asked for: they won’t need to count or pay for their carbon dioxide emissions from fertiliser application.

The agri sector’s proposal included carbon dioxide emissions as well as methane and nitrous oxide emissions in the annual bills. The Government didn’t say why it dropped carbon dioxide, but noted the gas accounts for just 2% of agricultural emissions. Most of a typical farm’s footprint is methane and nitrous oxide.

Areas of compromise

We still don’t know how much farmers will be charged for every tonne of greenhouse gas they produce.

The farming sector wanted a price cap on methane for at least three years, suggesting that between 2025 and 2028, farmers would pay no more than $110 for each tonne of the potent greenhouse gas.

The Government hasn’t agreed to this – but said it would release a “price pathway” giving the rates for methane and nitrous oxide starting in 2025, out to 2029.

Ella Bates-Hermans Extreme weather brings rougher growing conditions, which can cause food shortages and price rises.

While the pre-published rates may offer farmers some certainty, the Government hasn’t promised to lock in the rates. Firstly, they’ll be reviewed in 2028. The Government can also shift the rates up or down in response to “special situations” – such as New Zealand falling behind or getting ahead of its climate goals.

The Government did make a binding commitment regarding nitrous oxide: it’s committed to a price cap ensuring “the sector would be no worse off” than if it entered the Emissions Trading Scheme with a 95% discount in 2025.

What farming businesses didn’t get

Controversially, the agri industry wants some power over how expensive their greenhouse levies will be. In the proposal by industry-Māori partnership He Waka Eke Noa, a sector co-appointed Oversight Board would have suggested the annual rates for each gas. The Agriculture and Climate Change Ministers could then accept these or propose new rates.

That would have been a radical departure from what happens to other industries, who must accept the market price (within boundaries set by the Government) for carbon dioxide under the Emissions Trading Scheme.

The idea of industry-set rates got little traction. Once again, the Government had said it prefers its independent expert body, the Climate Change Commission, to undertake this price-suggesting exercise.

The commission will need to consult the Oversight Board and its Māori representatives, plus the wider farming sector before it provides its advice to ministers.

The commission’s “primary consideration” in recommending prices for methane and nitrous oxide will be meeting the country’s climate targets – including the goal to cut biological methane 10% by 2030. But the body should also take additional factors into account, the Government said, such as the availability of emissions-cutting technology and the “social, cultural, and economic impacts”.

There’s precedent for the Government to ignore the commission’s recommendations if the impacts get politically difficult to swallow. Last week, it rejected the body’s advice to tweak the settings of the ETS, because the move might have increased petrol and energy bills.

