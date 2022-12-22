Farms must get on board with cutting emissions, or suffer

Extreme weather brings rougher growing conditions, which can cause food shortages and price rises.

Dr Jim Salinger is a climate scientist and was a lead author for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the world’s leading climate body.

OPINION: It is incredible that New Zealand farming groups remain opposed to a policy encouraging them to reduce emissions.

New Zealand’s agricultural emissions are 50% of total greenhouse gas emissions and haven’t changed much in percentage in three decades.

This week, the Government provided an update on its plan to count emissions at the individual farm level. Biogenic methane from animals and nitrous oxide from fertiliser are to be priced separately.

Instead of using the rising price of carbon to drive behavioural change, as the Climate Change Commission suggested, the government is now going to set the levy price as low as possible.

Despite this, industry groups – including Federated Farmers – remain opposed. I am incredulous.

Animal-sourced foods are the major source of food-system greenhouse gases. Their relative importance is likely to increase in the future.

Yet there is confusion on how the different greenhouse gases – carbon dioxide, nitrous oxide and methane – warm the atmosphere.

Methane has a stronger impact on the Earth, per molecule, than carbon dioxide. Yet methane only lives for about 10 years, whereas carbon dioxide has a very long lifetime.

Over 100 years, methane creates between 28 and 36 times more heating than carbon dioxide. But when you look at a shorter time frame, that rises. Over 20 years, methane produces 84 to 87 times more warming than carbon dioxide.

On human time scales, methane is an important greenhouse gas.

This is why a group of countries signed up to the Global Methane Pledge, a commitment to collectively cut methane emissions 30% by 2030. New Zealand has joined, though the Government only intends to reduce the country’s methane 10% by the end of the decade.

Meat production is the single most important source of methane from agriculture. The three major agricultural greenhouse gases have quite different effects on the climate.

Agricultural methane cuts are necessary and important to limit global heating to 1.5C or 2C, as globally 11% of emissions come from this source.

As well, warming is already producing impacts on New Zealand agriculture. Bananas and pineapple can now be grown in Northland, now that it is frost free. However, Bay of Plenty kiwifruit is being disrupted because the lack of cold temperatures with winter chilling.

This year, flowering is very poor with decreased yields of 30 to 40%.

Extremes have caused major disturbance to pastoral agriculture: floods and drought decimating production.

My advice to Federated Farmers and others who are being intractable is to get with it. Consumer reaction will start driving demand away from livestock protein production. No matter how efficient a livestock farm is, it will never be better than plant protein production.

Plant-based protein also consumes less land and other resources.

Over the next 20 to 50 years, methane-induced warming is critically important.

New Zealand and its farming industries are at crossroads. We need to depart rapidly from our polluting ways of agriculture, otherwise consumer resistance from overseas will force the change.

