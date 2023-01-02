Extinction Rebellion UK to end 'counterproductive' protest tactics

The UK branch of climate action group Extinction Rebellion has announced an end to disruptive protest action, saying such methods have not achieved their desired effects.

However, it remains to be seen whether New Zealand chapters or other climate activist groups in Aotearoa will follow suit.

Extinction Rebellion announced its “controversial resolution to temporarily shift away from public disruption as a primary tactic” via a post on its website.

“We recognise and celebrate the power of disruption to raise the alarm and believe that constantly evolving tactics is a necessary approach.''

It would instead focus on broadening its support with actions such as getting 100,000 people to surround the Houses of Parliament in London on April 21, in an effort to lobby for the end of the fossil fuel era.

“In a time when speaking out and taking action are criminalised, building collective power, strengthening in number and thriving through bridge-building is a radical act,'” the post read.

Supplied/s Extinction Rebellion has led a range of large-scale and widely disruptive protest actions across Aotearoa since it was first formed in 2019. (File photo)

Sara Campbell spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion Ōtautahi in Christchurch, supported the move.

“It’s always good to re-strategise and reflect how you can be more effective.”

There had not yet been a conversation at a national level about whether the organisation would follow suit though.

“We’re a non-hierarchical movement so every branch is pretty independent,” she said, adding Extinction Rebellion Ōtautahi was taking a break but would reorganise in the coming weeks.

Blake Armstrong/Supplied Protest action taken by Extinction Rebellion members has including blocking the arrival of a coal train in Dunedin. (File photo)

There have been several arrests here in recent years for activities such protesters glueing themselves to the steps of Parliament, sitting on rail lines and disrupting a national gas conference.

Campbell felt the move away from such disruptive tactics was to “bring people together”, with a view to attracting more moderate people who wanted to be involved in climate protest as there were other groups like JustStopOil.

Groups like Restore Passenger Rail (RPR) were “still very new”, she said, but they had seen an uptake in discussions about alternative transport which might mean Extinction Rebellion reviews its work in that area.

RPR spokesperson James Cockle was unsurprised by Extinction Rebellion’s move.

“It’s one of the reasons groups like ours have come about because we have seen the actions taken by Extinction Rebellion have become less and less disruptive.”

He said it was good for different groups to use different tactics, so there was “a place for everybody”. Those that found RPR’s tactics “too challenging” could join another group while still pushing for action.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff In 2022, Restore Passenger Rail supporters caused massive disruptions on the Wellington motorway. (File photo)

Cockle disagreed that disruptive protest action, such as glueing themselves to the Wellington Urban Motorway, was counterproductive to the cause.

“Strong disruptive actions raise the issue and force the public to take a position,” he said.

“Nobody can afford to sit on the fence any longer. Now everybody is involved, whether they want to be or not ... whether they think they are or not.”

Recent protests had seen their numbers grow and also led to other people joining more moderate groups, he said.

The group has previously announced it was taking a break while members sought a meeting with Transport Minister Michael Wood, however, this had proved unproductive and they were now looking at further action.