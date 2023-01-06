NZ students ask for oil company execs to be declared criminals

Students for Climate Solutions members Lauren Craig (left), Rilke Comer, William Ferris and guest lawyer Phoebe Nikolaou went to present the case to the International Criminal Court in the Hague.

Kiwi law students are fighting for BP senior executives to be investigated and tried in the International Criminal Court.

It’s one of the first cases targeting the people leading a fossil fuel organisation, rather than the company itself.

Senior leaders of the fossil fuel industry know their products cause global damage, injury and death, yet create “doubt, dependency [and] delay”, the British and Kiwi students argue.

For the suit to be successful, the global prosecutors' office would need to open an investigation into the oil executives’ conduct.

The Kiwi members of the team aren’t newcomers to legal action. Non-profit Students for Climate Solutions sued Energy Minister Megan Woods over her decision to issue oil and gas exploration permits in 2021.

The judge ruled against the permit case – a decision the students are appealing. But after the ruling, the Government amended the law to better allow the minister to decline oil and gas applications for environmental reasons.

The students’ case against BP executives is one of the first targeting individuals for their contribution to the climate crisis, Comer said. “Because we’re trying to pierce the corporate veil, we had to take it up to the International Criminal Court.”

The court only hears cases about particular crimes, including genocide.

The students will need to convince the global court’s prosecutors that the production of fossil fuels is a crime against humanity.

According to the global statute giving the court its powers, a crime of this nature involves murder, deportation, torture or other inhumane acts “as part of a widespread or systematic attack directed against any civilian population”.

With oil companies circulating internal research on climate change since the 1950s, the executives’ decisions to keep producing and promoting fossil fuels is an inhumane act, the students said in their submission to the court.

STUFF In 2020, a part of New Zealand saw 61 days of drought in a row. For many, it was devastating.

The fossil fuel industry’s search for new oil, gas and coal reserves at a time when scientists warn that significant amounts of current fossil fuels must stay in the ground (for a decent shot at limiting warming to 1.5C) constitutes a “widespread and systematic attack” against vulnerable people and nations, the students asserted.

BP’s board and senior executives oversaw billions invested in fossil fuel expansion in recent years.

Climate change is a crime that “must not go unpunished,” the students argue.

BP did not respond to Stuff’s questions prior to publication.

While the court can impose prison sentences, the students are calling for reparations to be paid to the victims of climate change.

Typically, prosecutors take up to 12 months to decide whether to accept or reject a request for an investigation, Students for Climate Solutions co-founder Rilke Comer said.

The international court is “extremely under-funded and inundated with cases” involving murder in the Democratic Republic of Congo and torture by Russian forces invading Ukraine, she said.

The group of current and former Victoria University students investigate legal roads to promote climate action, with the help of established lawyers working pro bono.

