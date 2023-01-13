The case for banning some of New Zealand's shortest flights

There's a type of turbulence that can’t be seen by pilots, or easily picked up by radar or satellite. It could become more prevalent.

France’s government has banned short haul flights where green alternatives are available. Could we do the same? Olivia Wannan reports.

Having to gulp down your tea and biscuits on a short flight isn’t just annoying – it’s bad for the planet.

Short-hop plane trips produce more climate pollution, per kilometre, than most long-haul journeys. That’s because a plane burns a high share of jet fuel during takeoff.

France has banned commercial flights where a train or bus service could get passengers to the destination in 2.5 hours or less.

Environmental activists welcomed the policy, which was originally tied to the French government’s multi-billion dollar pandemic bail-out to national airlines.

Now, Greenpeace has called on the whole EU bloc to adopt the policy, wherever buses and trains take less than six hours.

At home, climate activist Caril Cowan​ would like to see a similar ban. Considering climate scientists’ projections of how quickly carbon emissions need to fall, the policy is a “no brainer”, she said.

University of Otago tourism researcher James Higham​ thought adding green conditions to airline bail-outs was a “blindingly obvious” move by France.

“Airlines create a lot of emissions… So much air travel is consumed by such a small percentage of the population, whether we’re talking nationally or globally.”

Carbon dioxide released high in the atmosphere exerts a more powerful effect than gas produced at sea level.

Yet while domestic passengers in France could take advantage of a high-speed rail network, New Zealand travellers could not, Higham said.

Lower-carbon alternatives regularly take more than 2.5 hours, meaning the regulation could have little impact if introduced in New Zealand.

Stuff In a climate crisis, do we really need the shortest flights?

NZ’s shortest flights

The shortest passenger flights are over Cook Strait. The journey time between the capital and Picton or Blenheim is just 30 minutes. But ferries take at least 3.5 hours between Wellington and Picton.

Excluding routes with a water crossing, the 40-minute Auckland to Whangārei hop is a close contender for shortest flight. Air New Zealand operates three or four return flights between the cities each day.

The Intercity bus service departs Auckland twice a day for Whangārei. However, the trip takes about 2 hours and 50 minutes.

While France has high-speed rail connecting its major cities, New Zealand’s train services rarely offer speedy journey times.

Sounds Air offers a 50-minute flight between Blenheim and Christchurch, departing three to four times each day.

On the Intercity bus, the trip takes around 5 hours and 20 minutes. The Coastal Pacific train stopping at Blenheim and Christchurch – which runs four times a week in January, and once a day in February – takes five minutes longer.

Anna Williams/Stuff Estella Tyrell, 9, waits for the first Coastal Pacific train of the summer season at Blenheim Railway Station (file photo).

Green alternatives

On top of the short flight ban, the French government also added a tax to all air tickets, with the revenue invested into lower-carbon transport infrastructure.

This policy could be a better fit for New Zealand, Higham said. “We do need to change the way we travel.”

Higher-priced air travel could also nudge people towards buses and trains, he said.

Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment Simon Upton had a similar idea: introducing a departure tax to raise cash that could decarbonise Pacific Island nations and produce low-emitting jets. However, Upton’s policy targeted international flights.

Echoing a Dutch policy, the Government could also cap the total number of flights, Higham added.

Next time airlines come cap in hand to taxpayers, officials should have a set of tailored, workable green conditions ready to apply, he said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff A high proportion of aviation fuel is burned when a plane takes off and ascends into the atmosphere.

Skinny and hilly

New Zealand’s geography – the main islands thin and split by Cook Strait – meant people became dependent on aviation “for good historical reasons”, Higham said.

Air New Zealand chief sustainability officer Kiri Hannifin said the country lacked an extensive rail network comparable with France’s.

“Air New Zealand is working hard to decarbonise our operations as quickly as we can.”

The airline hoped to operate zero-emissions flights – “either passenger or cargo” – from 2030, she added.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Half of the country's flights could be powered by electricity within a decade, says owner of two-seater electric plane.

Short-hop routes – the flights that would fall under a France-style ban – will be the first viable routes that could be serviced by electric, green hydrogen or hybrid aircraft, Hannifin said.

Sounds Air also planned to buy low-emissions aircraft, and would introduce these on its Cook Strait flights, said managing director Andrew Crawford.

Like EVs, electric-powered planes are expected to have comparatively higher purchase prices, but significantly cheaper running and maintenance costs compared to fossil-fuelled alternatives.

Crawford agreed the country’s rail could not match European nations’ services. “All a short haul ban will do is make more people drive and take ferries.”

Limited choices

Higham stressed he’s not calling for flying to be eliminated. “It’s just not realistic for New Zealand.”

But the country could invest in train and bus infrastructure to offer inter-city travellers more convenient and equitable low-carbon options – such as reviving affordable passenger trains between Dunedin and Christchurch.

Cowan noted New Zealand once had an extensive rail network, with connections between major cities running as recently as the early 2000s. The lack of regular and reliable rail and bus services force many people to run a car. A small petrol vehicle costs its owner $5000 each year.

“That’s an awful lot of train trips,” she said.

123RF When high in the skies, jets leave behind trails of water vapour. This effects the Earth’s heat balance.

KiwiRail runs unsubsidised rail journeys between Auckland and Wellington, Picton and Christchurch plus Greymouth and Christchurch – as well as government-supported commuter services connecting Auckland to Hamilton and Palmerston North to Wellington.

Inter-regional passenger rail – like other forms of public transport – requires subsidies from local and central government, KiwiRail said in a statement.

Councils can propose new inter-city services, the spokesperson said. “We’d welcome the opportunity to operate other passenger services, if they were developed.”

Higham thought New Zealand needed a plan to develop highly efficient travel – that might feature a couple of international airports at Auckland and Christchurch, with all other regions served by low-emissions short-hop planes, trains and buses.

“For our population, it’s ridiculous how many airports we have.”

The most advanced electric passenger plane has a range of 240 to 400km – at its upper end, capable of flying between Auckland and Taupō (with a reasonable amount left in reserve).

Higham warned against relying on green technology “that doesn’t exist and may never exist”, such as hydrogen-powered long-haul jets.

