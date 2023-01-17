Global temperatures could hit new high with likely return of El Niño, but NZ may buck trend

A possible return of the El Niño weather pattern during 2023 could increase the chances of global temperatures hitting a new record.

The combined effects of El Niño and climate change could send temperatures “off the chart” and deliver unprecedented heatwaves overseas, scientists told the Guardian in the UK.

However, New Zealand could go against the global trend, as this country tends to be warmer during El Niño’s opposite phase, La Niña.

For New Zealand, Niwa calculated 2022 was the warmest year on record, beating the previous record set in 2021.

READ MORE:

* Two years in a row: 2022 overtakes 2021 as the hottest year

* Hot summer on the cards, latest climate forecast shows

* World temperatures on the rise - climate change report



A myriad of climate drivers contributed to the unusual warmth and wetness in 2022, with La Niña being the “primary driver”, Niwa said. It was the third consecutive year of La Niña, an uncommon occurrence that last happened from 1998-2000.

For New Zealand, La Niña tended to be associated with more sub-tropical, northeasterly winds than normal, driving up air and sea temperatures.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff The El Niño Southern Oscillation influenced rainfall, temperature, and wind patterns around the world. While it had an important influence on New Zealand’s climate, it accounted for less than 25% of the year-to-year variance in seasonal rainfall and temperatures at most places.

For now La Niña is still in force, but last week the US National Weather Service reported that model predictions were showing an 82% chance of ENSO-neutral conditions in the March to May period.

El Niño and La Niña were opposite phases of a naturally occurring global climate cycle known as the El Niño Southern Oscillation, or ENSO, Niwa said. When neither El Niño nor La Niña dominate, conditions are referred to as ENSO-neutral.

The chance of El Niño developing by the August to October period was put at 51%.

“We can see La Niña is ending, and we’re very likely to go to neutral,” Niwa meteorologist Ben Noll said.

“However the arrival and strength of El Niño later in the year, there’s still a question mark.”

Damian Dovarganes/AP The Los Angeles River flows downstream in Los Angeles on Saturday (local time). California is being deluged with rain and snow, despite the state normally having drier than normal winters during La Niña periods.

El Niño increased the global temperature by redistributing heat that built up at the Equator, Noll said. But New Zealand tended to go against the grain of what happened across much of the rest of the world.

“We tend to have more winds that come from the southwest, a cooler wind direction, during El Niño,” Noll said. “So we don’t tend to have our warmer years coinciding with El Niño.”

If El Niño did arrive when it was winter or spring in New Zealand, the country was unlikely to see a repeat of the exceedingly wet weather that was a feature during those seasons in 2022, Noll said.

It was concerning that the global temperature in the past couple of years had been near record highs during a La Niña phase, when historically La Niña tended to dampen the global temperature.

“Now, if you add El Niño into the mix, and combine that with long term warming, those two things are a recipe for a concerning picture from late 2023 onwards into the mid-2020s, Noll said.

Matthias Schrader/AP The Patscherkofel winter sport resort near Innsbruck, Austria, in early January. After a cold spell earlier in December, much of Europe is having an unseasonably warm winter, with sparse snowfall.

It could take a year or two for the heat that built up in the Equatorial Pacific during El Niño to be redistributed towards the poles.

”That could set us probably on a path for potentially some alarming temperatures for the globe as a whole.”

STUFF In 2020, a part of New Zealand saw 61 days of drought in a row. For many, it was devastating.

Record global temperatures

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has said there’s a 50:50 chance the average global temperature will top 1.5C above pre-industrial levels in one of the next four years.

The 1.5C target is the preferred goal of the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change, although it also talked about limiting global warming to well below 2C.

WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said the 1.5C figure was an indicator of the point at which climate impacts would become increasingly harmful for people and the planet.

Last week, the WMO said the average global temperature in 2022 was about 1.15C above pre-industrial (1850-1900) levels.

The persistence of a cooling La Niña event, which had stretched into a third year, meant 2022 was the fifth or sixth warmest year on record, rather than being the warmest. The three warmest years in the past eight were 2016, 2019 and 2020, WMO said.

In 2016 an “exceptionally strong” El Niño event had contributed to record global temperatures.

”Global warming and other long-term climate change trends are expected to continue because of record levels of heat-trapping greenhouse gases in the atmosphere,” WMO said.