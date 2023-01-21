Marine heatwave brings surface delights atop deeper environmental perils

It’s not every day you can look out from your home and see an orca. But in southern waters the odds are improving, as Ricci​ Grant of Bluff can attest.

When it happened last summer, from the balcony of his Raymond St address looking down on the harbour, some hastily taken cellphone photos proved blurry disappointments.

This prompted investment in a more expensive camera and, sure enough, the chance arose again just before Christmas. This time the shots were much more gratifying and he was feeling pretty pleased with himself, partner Cindy Morgan said.

The odds of a better shot were improved for other reasons.

The southern marine heatwave has been changing the dynamics of ocean life, including increasing sightings of orca feasting off greater numbers of rays.

As well, southern sport fishers have been thrilling to “phenomenal’’ numbers of bluefin and albacore tuna off the Fiordland coast, with catches extending to the western waters of Stewart Island.

Kingfish, once rare, are increasingly common and snapper are being caught out of Jackson Bay and Milford Sound.

There’s a lot of surface-level likeability to the warming of coastal waters, intensified by a second successive New Year southern marine heatwave.

But below the surface, the heatwaves have been intensifying the effects of ocean warming for an ecosystem that has evolved to thrive in cooler seas. Scientists and commercial industries are undertaking urgent and co-ordinated research, notably through the Moana Project.

Ricci Grant is an oyster opener with Barnes Wild Bluff Oysters whose manager Graeme Wright said extensive research was all the more important given that “to be honest we just don’t know’’ the extent to which increasing water temperatures, other influences, or combinations of them, were affecting oyster stock.

But it was a concern, particularly as last season’s oysters had not been of good quality.

The Foveaux Strait beds are comparatively shallow compared to other coastal southern waters and that meant there wasn’t a dramatic difference between the surface and ocean-bed temperatures.

Rock lobsters – lethargic in the warmth?

But the higher temperatures are reaching ocean depths, and the rock lobster industry, for a second successive year, is noting a lethargy in the live-export crays, which raises quality concerns for markets paying premium prices and expecting premium condition.

This may end up requiring changing fishing patterns – not fishing at certain times or fishing in deeper water, CRA8 Rock Lobster Industry Association chief executive Malcolm Lawson said.

Fortunately, the impact of last summer’s heatwave meant the industry had been pro-active in engaging with the Moana Project and an Otago University project specifically looking at the impacts of heat stress on lobsters. So the industry was well-placed to gather and react to high-quality information from the present heatwave.

Supplied Southern Sport Fishing Club president Ian Carrick with an albacore tuna caught off the Fiordland Coast where they are now appearing in greater numbers and earlier than has traditionally been the case.

The summer is certainly proving a golden one for southern sport fishing. Last Saturday 60 trailers were counted at Milford Sound, where Southern Sport Fishing Club president Ian Carrick said a “phenomenal’’ number of tuna, both bluefin and albacore, had been turning up.

It was a lot more exciting and fun than fishing for easy-to-catch bottom feeding fish, he said, but he acknowledged the ecological implications went beyond that.

“Whether it’s sustainable, I don’t know,’’ he said.

Moana Project scientist Dr Robert Smith said warmer conditions in the deep ocean made it easier for local atmospheric conditions to tip the ocean into a surface marine heatwave and hold it there.

“The fact the peak warming extends to 40m also means that some marine species – mussels, paua and possibly crayfish – may find it difficult, or impossible, to escape the heat,’’ he said.

Heatwaves could also trigger widespread die-offs of important marine vegetation such as kelp forests, coral and seagrass meadows, through to shellfish, fish and seabirds, and marine mammals.

“Periods of unusually warm ocean temperatures could also enable invasive species to spread into regions and put pressure on, or wipe out, native species.

Stock redistribution or harmful algal blooms could be quite abrupt, he said – but mass mortalities might take a few weeks or months of exposure to elevated temperatures and heat stress until the impacts became evident through the food chain.

“If the current marine heatwave conditions persist through summer, some of these impacts may become apparent,’’ he said.

Sea sponges and kelp formed important habitat for marine life, and the large-scale bleaching of native sea sponges in Fiordland and die-off of kelp on the West Coast were both likely results of a marine heatwave.

Given present conditions “I wouldn’t be too surprised if we saw the same thing happen again this summer,’’ Smith said.

The redistribution of fish stocks had substantial implications for the commercial fishing sector, and Māori fishing rights – Māori hold a third of the country’s fishing interests but as the ocean warmed and fish migrated, those rights don’t move with them.