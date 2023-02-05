Little Shoal Bay's (very wet) future: fight the elements, or let them in?

A flood has hit Auckland for the second time in days, with houses and streets underwater.

When the rains began to fall 10 days ago, Kyle Aitken knew what would happen at Little Shoal Bay.

The story here is similar to that told across Auckland after the record rains. Cliffs on both sides of the bay slipped, bringing down trees and leaving houses dangerously close to the edge. One slip covered the tennis court in clay and left trees lodged in the net. The sports field and carpark flooded. So did the car park.A surge of water scoured the concrete of the boatyard and chipped at the seawall.

Little Shoal Bay, nestled between the peninsulas of Northcote Pt and Birkenhead Pt on the Waitemata Harbour is a canary in the climate change coal mine: the local debate on the future of this quiet corner of the North Shore is one due nationally as rising sea level and increased weather events combine to threaten coastlines.

The bay is loved locally: a ribbon of native-thronged bushland trails down the valley to terminate in the shore’s largest freshwater wetland, next to a cricket field, tennis and petanque courts, bowling club, basketball hoop, scout hall, playground, boat haulage yard and a grassy hill where the annual community carols are sung.

READ MORE:

* A Shore Thing: Great Barrier Island, Auckland's shrinking motu

* Little Shoal Bay: Rising sea levels and storm surges cause flooding on Auckland's North Shore

* Rising sea levels and frequent storms: Little Shoal Bay under threat from saltwater invasion

* Saving Little Shoal Bay beach not in Auckland Council's immediate plans



But the question is, with the land low-lying and flood-prone, can they all be saved?

Even before the rain, Auckland Council had suggested to locals that they could not - rolling out the first of a citywide series of Shoreline Adaptation Plans here.

Climate change has already begun to etch its mark. The local board installed a tide measuring chart showing the projected sea level in 2070: it would sit comfortably above the road that runs across the bay to link Northcote and Birkenhead.

Eight years ago, I played in the final of the local midweek cricket competition here (we lost) - which would be unthinkable now, with the cricket field flooding so often that much of it’s become saltmarsh.

Abigail Dougherty The tennis court copped the brunt of one of the many slips from the surrounding cliffs.

Maps on Climate Central suggest a 1.5m sea level rise would take out 90% of Little Shoal Bay (it would, slightly more importantly, remove most of the nearby part of the northern motorway and both local ferry terminals).

Kyle Aitken grew up on Church St, on the Bay’s eastern ridgeline, and about a decade ago began to notice the increasing power of the tides. He set up a local Flood Alerts Facebook page after the night he went to the bowling club to tell the patrons their cars were underwater, even though it hadn’t rained: “There were all these guys in their undies trying to save their cars.”

Since then, he’s been a keen scientific researcher and environmental advocate for an environmental planfor the bay.

Aitken says four 1-in-100 year events have affected Little Shoal Bay in six years.

This was a freshwater flood, not the usual saltwater one. And it struck at low tide. But seawater rise also means an increase in king tides, and the next rainfall event could team up with a king tide - that would be bad.

Abigail Dougherty Kyle Aitken stands in the scoured-out boatyard, where a surge of water raced through.

Climate isn’t the sole issue. Infrastructure plays a part. When a tidal gate and stormwater flap (devices which stop an incoming tide breaching) failed, council didn’t replace them, increasing flood events. Stormwater pipes are also insufficient, Aitken believes, and rising sea level will only worsen that, because they drain by gravity and a rising sea pushes back.

Surveying the sodden landscape, Aitken says: “This is an example of what will come… just overlay Mission Bay on to this.” Later, he looks around again, and says: “Take a place like Whangamatā or Tauranga, all those flat areas, and add on 50cm sea level and a 50cm storm surge, plus the rain we’ve just had and… chaos.”

Oceanographer Dr Malcolm Bowman explains that two separate climate effects hit places like Little Shoal Bay: sea level rise, and storm surge, driven by winds and low pressure lifting the ocean up to cause extra-high tides.

Sea level rise, he says, is like a chronic disease - slowly getting worse over time - and storm surge like a heart attack - sudden, painful, but recoverable. “But just like some people have both, our planet has both.”

Abigail Dougherty The view from Little Shoal Bay looking back to Auckland city.

The future

Council’s answer was a coastal adaptation plan, sketching out options.

About 850 locals, many motivated by a Save Our Bay campaign, submitted, the majority opting for what council calls ‘hold the line’ actions, to save existing amenities.

The plan suggests a bund next to the seawall and riparian planting, raising the cricket field, and another bund around that and the bowling club car park, while allowing the sea to take over part of the southern end of the bay as a saltmarsh sink for floods.

The issue is whether they can make such investment on the entire coastline and whether other areas will want in on it, too. “Council can’t afford too much ‘hold the line’ - if they say they’ll hold the line here, Mission Bay will want that too, and it’s not feasible in the long term to do it everywhere,” reckons Aitken.

Local councillor Richard Hills drove the process as chair of the city’s environment committee. Little Shoal Bay was one of the first completed plans. But on the phone he sounds resigned : “We will have to update our plans, see if they are all still relevant - even though they were written last year, we’ve seen significant changes around what was expected.”

Hills says part of the planning is helping people understand they cannot save everything. Priorities include preserving the road (which will eventually need raising), protecting the park and sports facilities. “We believe for the majority of the year that is possible…But people need to understand we will not be able to protect the majority of the reserve in situations like this.”

Hills says they will absolutely maintain the fight for the big stuff - he mentions how council completely rebuilt the seawall in downtown Quay St. “Reserves, amenities, roads, sportsfields are important, we are not going to not protect things: but the discussion is how long it is viable to continue to use spaces as we are now.”

The time has come, he says, to stop simply rebuilding everything that breaks, citing the iconic Kennedy Park steps, which snake up the cliff face at Castor Bay, 12km north. Destroyed in a 2018 storm, they were rebuilt (costing almost $1m), then destroyed again in the floods. Instead, he says we need to increase resilience, and start talking about what might change over the next half-century.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Climate change Minister James Shaw talks about the climate response in light of Auckland's floods.

But Little Shoal Bay Protection Society’s Adrian Meys derides the shoreline adaptation plan asshort-term fixes that may only last five years.

Two decades ago he helped restore the freshwater wetlands here, and when the tidal flap and gate failed, secretly rebuilt them. Council asked why he hadn’t asked for consent. “I said ‘you’d take forever, you’d still be talking about it’...” he says. “They didn’t want to look at my data… in the end, they didn’t do anything.”

Meys says council should formally restore the tidal gate and flap and raise the seawall significantly, and “that would give you 50 to 100 years worth of breathing space”.

He thinks that would be cheaper than a managed retreat, pointing out that would mean raising the road level, shifting a sewer main, and removing the contaminants left from the boatyard and the gasworks, here until the 1940s. “The costs in doing something are far cheaper than the costs of doing nothing,” he says. “We have to put numbers on this work, because we want them [council] to start to talk about costs, and they won’t.”

He says the council plan is a “lesson on how not to adapt to climate change” and represents ineffectual tinkering. “What a waste of time,” he says. “Hold the line for 50 to 100 years, or don’t do it, do a staged retreat... but they are doing neither of those things.”

Aitken and Meys differ. Aitken reckons a bigger seawall or bund would cause trap freshwater behind it in a bath-tub effect (Meys heartily disagrees), and cause wave refraction, scouring out sand (Meys also disagrees); both however do want groynes installed to create a beach (there’s already an unofficial one, made by Aitken a few years ago with woolsacks).

For a non-scientist, Aitken is remarkably well-informed; his principle educator has been the State University of New York’s Dr Bowman, whose principal work is on the feasibility of a tidal gate to protect New York from weather events like 2012’s devastating Hurricane Sandy.

Bowman is also a former local, who remembers the bay back when it was dominated by the long-demolished gasworks. He says while raising everything 20cm would buy some time, in general fighting the sea is a big mistake. He reckons the best thing to do is import some sand to create a decent beach.

Abigail Dougherty Flood-damaged carpet and furniture piled outside the Northcote Bowls Club.

Bailing out the Bowls Club

Aitken and Meys have a shared fear for the future of the venerable Northcote Bowling Club, on their site in the north-east corner of the bay since 1913.

The floodwaters lapped about a half-metre inside their clubrooms, and soaked their two greens. Outside, sewage pumping out of a manhole mixed with stormwater turned the car park into a filthy lake.

By Wednesday, volunteers had ripped up the carpets and were sweeping the greens to try and avoid silt settling. The damage was being assessed, but so far ran to carpets, flooring, skirting boards, cupboards, and bar fridges and possibly lawnmowers. Floods have been a regular part of life here; the 2017 sea floods destroyed their greens (they played on carpets for a while), but they hope the freshwater won’t cause the same damage.

Realistic that they may not be able to stay forever, they still blame council for not restoring the tidal gates and leaving them so open to flooding. “We are reliant on the council coming to the party to protect us,” says treasurer Shaun Bayne. “[Richard] Hills would be probably one of our worst enemies from the point of view of him saying let it return to nature - well, hang on, a lot of people use this place, a lot of people use that field out there. So return to nature is all very well, but you are taking away a big community facility if you do that.”

Abigail Dougherty Bowls club treasurer Shaun Bayne amid the clean-up effort.

Chairman Gerard von Tilborg, a plain speaker who once sat on the board of the New Zealand Rugby Union, says: “We are not climate deniers, there is no doubt it is part of it, but there is a multitude of issues. We are low-lying, we have got to acknowledge that and manage it, but there are improvements that could be done.” He thinks some sea protection would be an “easy fix” and also protect neighbouring bush tracks.

“The outlook here, when it is not covered in water, is magnificent….” says von Tilborg. But he says, if council won’t manage the water, then they should be compensated and helped to relocate. “Council officers are excited by this becoming a marinised zone, but they forget their neighbours - and if they want to go down that path, get your chequebook out. … $15m is probably the right number.”

That hints at a wider problem - a council with barely enough money to protect their own land will also be called upon to help others. Malcolm Bowman, who owns a section at Hahei, says: “Real estate agents used to promote absolute beachfront as desirable to own houses built right on the water’s edge with an unobstructed view. It’s turning out that's not such a good idea. The super wealthy will just move, the rest will suffer…”

The irony is that the floods which underlined the need to do something about Little Shoal Bay will undoubtedly mean the plans, so debated locally for so long, will likely be put on hold.

Richard Hills imagines that urgent re-prioritisation of council funds will come first - but he says that soon, we will have to start making tough calls about how our coastline will look.