Prime Minister Chris Hipkins opens a hole in the carbon budget

Prime Minister announces minimum wage increase as part of raft of changes to Government policies and plans.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has canned a biofuel mandate, and opened up a hole in the country’s carbon budget.

Hipkins on Wednesday announced the “first tranche” of the Government’s policy purge, including the culling of a biofuel mandate that he said was set to increase the price of fuel.

But the mandate – which would have required supposedly carbon-neutral biofuels to be added to petrol – was accounted for in the carbon budget, a series of three plans that map out how New Zealand will head towards its 2050 net-zero emissions target.

“We've got work to do to identify how we fill a hole that's created by the decision around biofuels, and we will do that with haste,” Hipkins said.

He said it would “certainly be the objective” to meet the carbon budget, and close the “bigger gap” the scrapping of the mandate would pose for the second and third carbon budgets.

"We will spend some time relatively quickly, if we can, to identify how we can do that.”

The biofuel mandate, called the Sustainable Biofuels Obligation by the Government, was estimated to prevent one million tonnes of emissions over the first two years, and up to nine million tonnes by 2035.

Under the carbon budgets, the Government had committed to reducing emissions by 290 million tonnes in 2022-25, 305 million tonnes from 2026-30, and 240 million tonnes from 2031-35.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announcing cuts to the Government’s policy programme.

The Government had already pushed out the biofuel mandate by a year, with Energy Minister Megan Woods in November saying wholesalers would have to include biofuels into their fuel supply, to April 2024.

“The mandate would have increased the price of fuel, and given the pressure on households that’s not something I’m prepared to do,” Hipkins said.

Climate Change Minister James Shaw said he supported the move, and he and Woods had now been tasked with quickly finding a way to fill the big hole in the budget.

“This is why we have a carbon budget right, is to say, when we make these choices, actually, we've got to plug the gap somewhere else,” he said.

"The most straightforward thing that we could do is to tighten up the ETS [emissions trading scheme] unit supply, so you simply take it out that way. But there may be other policy interventions that we could make as well.”

He said it would have taken years for New Zealand to develop its own domestic biofuels processing industry, and there were “major concerns” with overseas biofuels that would have needed to be imported.

Such biofuels are claimed to be carbon-neutral as the plants grown to produce the fuel are said to absorb as much carbon as they subsequently release when burned as fuel.

But this presented concerns around deforestation and the swapping of land from food production to fuel stock production, Shaw said.

"From a climate change perspective, from the transition perspective, there's a significant risk that it actually ends up extending the use of fossil fuels.”