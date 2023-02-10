Aucklanders back climate action but not keen on less driving... yet

All around central Auckland are 'parking craters', multi-million dollar plots of land being used as car parks. (Video from May 2021)

A survey has found mismatching views among Aucklanders about their enthusiasm for policies to cut transport greenhouse gas emissions, and their views on anything that might limit where they drive.

The polling for public relations agency Anthem found 48% of Aucklanders wanted either quicker and more drastic action, or moving a bit faster, on the city’s plan to cut transport emissions by 64% by 2030.

A further 19% thought the pace of change was “about right”, on the plan that also requires driving to halved.

The under-30s more strongly favoured “quicker and more drastic action”, with 54% support versus 17% overall.

However further questions also showed an attachment to car use, and opposition to it being made less convenient.

Asked how “further limitations on personal vehicle access and usage in Auckland” would affect it as a place to live, only 9% said “much better” and 24% thought it would make it better.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The survey found limited support for reducing car space in Auckland’s CBD. (File photo)

Anthem said the question referred to measures such as more shared spaces in the downtown area, the expansion of pedestrian space in Queen St, and removing kerbside parking in suburbs for bus or cycle lanes.

Only 26% thought removing car parking options close to some business was fair, and 58% agreed or strongly agreed that they would like to use their car less, but that options such as public transport don’t work for them.

56% said finding a car park close to a business they wanted to shop at is “absolutely essential”.

Respondents were asked whether they agreed “it’s fair enough to restrict the use of cars and limit personal vehicle access in Auckland to help reduce carbon emissions”.

Survey respondents did not favour losing car spaces near businesses. (File photo)

Athem said the question referred to anything that would reduce how people could use their cars today, and 38% disagreed that it was fair, with 31% in favour.

On the question of being able to drive and park close to work, 48% said if they couldn’t, they “would want only to work remotely, and never travel into the office or CBD”.

One statement respondents were asked to comment on said “there are lots of reasons to care about our climate and environment, but Auckland Council’s ‘big stick’ approach to limiting use of personal vehicles will have negative consequences and goes too far”.

45% agreed or strongly agreed, and to another question, 30% said they’d go out of their way to buy from a company committed to helping reduce transport carbon emissions, over one who didn’t.

Asked which organisation would be the most to blame if Auckland’s transport carbon emissions worsened, 51% blamed Auckland Council, 45% Auckland Transport and 44% the government.

In 2022 an Auckland Transport survey found more than half of Aucklanders surveyed didn’t believe their transport choices had an impact on the environment.

Fewer than half (43%) said they either were reducing, or considering driving less, as their contribution to climate change action.

The Anthem questions were put to a nationwide sample of 1071, but Stuff has reported the Auckland sample of 357.

Talbot Mills said the nationwide sample had a margin of error of plus/minus 3%, and questions were posed online between the 26th and 31st of January, most of the period that Auckland was in the grip of the January 27 deluge and flooding.