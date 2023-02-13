The dynamics that probably made Cyclone Gabrielle that bit worse

Rivers bursting their banks, flash floods and more intense cyclones – how climate change is making floods more extreme.

Throughout its life, Cyclone Gabrielle experienced seas heated by climate change – and “very likely” became wetter and wilder as a result, a climate scientist says.

Tropical cyclones “feed on warm water”, explains Niwa ocean researcher Erik Behrens.

Cyclone Gabrielle developed in the Coral Sea, one of the fastest-warming bodies of water.

As the storm spiralled towards New Zealand, it passed over the country’s own hot seas.

“Along the entire path, there is more warm water.”

Marine heatwaves have become increasingly frequent and intense as the planet has heated, Behrens said.

New Zealand is in the midst of a marine heatwave, which is particularly intense around the South Island. The ocean off the coast of Northland – which Cyclone Gabrielle passed over in its approach – is about 1C warmer than normal for this time of year, Behrens said.

Ocean temperatures warmer than 26C are a breeding ground for tropical cyclones.

If – “for unknown reasons” – the Coral Sea was less than 26C, the seeds of Gabrielle wouldn’t have formed a tropical cyclone, Behrens said. But at the moment, ocean temperatures in the Coral Sea are 1C to 2C warmer than expected.

Behrens likens the process to a cooktop (the seas) fuelling a simmering saucepan (the cyclone). The heat rises and bubbles up through the contents of the ‘pot’.

First, thunderstorms form above the warm ocean water. If a cluster of thunderstorms coincides with an area of low pressure, the system can start rotating and growing. That can (though doesn’t always) create a cyclone.

When the metaphorical pot is simmering, it will keep bubbling until the heat beneath is extinguished. Then, activity will slow.

For a tropical cyclone, this moment comes when it leaves the tropics and moves over colder temperate oceans. It both expands and lose intensity, Behrens said. At this point, the storm loses heat and dumps rain.

Stuff The warmer seas at the origin point and in the path of the cyclone mean the storm is more powerful.

“Of course, if the ocean is warmer compared to what it could be, then the tropical cyclone doesn’t weaken as much as it would do and holds its moisture,” he added.

In an alternate reality where society never produced greenhouse gas, it is “very likely” that a clone of Cyclone Gabrielle would unleash less rain and wind over Aotearoa, Behrens said.

As humanity produces increasing emissions year after year, the atmosphere has heated. Warmth is then transferred to the oceans, Behrens said, resulting in marine heatwaves.

While it may be influencing cyclones, the North Island’s current heatwave is comparatively mild at the moment, Behrens added. “In last year’s one, we saw temperature extremes of 3C above what we’d expect.”

As well as keeping tropical storms intense, marine heatwaves have other negative affects. Hot oceans can stress out marine life. Species that prefer colder water temperatures are likely to migrate south – and tropical species such as sea snakes could become more frequent visitors to the motu.

Marine heatwaves also keep temperatures higher on land. They’re particularly bad news for ski fields: between heating the air and dumping intense bursts of ice-melting rain on the mountains, warm seas can significantly reduce snow levels.

At the moment, the world is about 1.2C warmer than the pre-fossil-fuel era. Unless the world takes ambitious action to cut carbon in the coming years, the mercury is likely to rise above 2C by 2100 – even as high as 2.8C without additional action.

