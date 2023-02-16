Cyclone Gabrielle contributes to loss of Otago Harbour beacon - hundreds of kilometres away

A shipping beacon was damaged at Aramoana, Dunedin, due to swells caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Cyclone Gabrielle caused massive swells to batter the entrance to Otago Harbour and claim a shipping beacon located at the Aramoana Mole.

The beacon was on a concrete base at the end of the mole, where construction began in 1884, but in recent months the sea had undercut those foundations, a resident said.

In recent days the area had been pounded by large waves, a combination of the tail end of Cyclone Gabrielle and the impact of climate change, Port Otago chief executive Kevin Winders said.

Just Doi/Supplied A beacon was claimed in heavy swells in the tail-end of Cyclone Gabrielle

Those big swells came in “and pounded it”, Winders said. Staff had been monitoring the erosion in recent days, with the swells eventually claiming the beacon.

The port company has a virtual beacon nearby, so vessels will not be affected in terms of navigational needs.

The lost beacon was not the primary beacon for navigating through the harbour channel, but was of use to some smaller vessels, Winders said.

“We are working to try and reinstate that.”

Just Doi/Supplied A beacon lies on the Aramoana Mole, near Dunedin.

The mole itself was a “long-standing piece of harbour defences, which gets battered by storms on a regular basis”, Winders said.

The port company had its own quarry, with contractors occasionally working to replace the rock along the mole.

“We try not to do it all the time, we let it erode a little bit and then put a big dump of rock down there to remediate.”

They were expected to begin work shortly, he said.

An increased frequency in storms in the area meant more suitable longer-term solutions for the area may be investigated.