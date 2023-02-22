Cyclone Gabrielle may hint at a future of 'double climate disasters'

Auckland Council will plant trees in south Auckland parks and streets to increase shelter in poorly shaded areas. (video from May 2022)

It was the vicious circle climate activists always worried about: a beefed-up cyclone wiping out carbon-absorbing trees. Olivia Wannan reports.

The irony hurts – a storm, made worse by a hotter climate, taking out trees New Zealand was relying on to mop up carbon and help stop the heating getting worse.

Footage surveying the after-effects of Cyclone Gabrielle shows stands of exotic forests toppled by wild winds. The devastation is “horrifying” but not surprising, says David Hall, a former AUT researcher and the climate policy director of environmental marketplace Toha.

Plantation forest owners in Taupō and Tūrangi have reported Cyclone Gabrielle has caused significant damage.

Forestry consultant Ollie Belton, of Carbon Forestry Services, said some wood may be salvageable – but most lost crops won’t be insured.

“People have been growing trees for 25 years or so, to see it all get uprooted… It is devastating.”

Some forest owners will have received carbon credits from the government. As well as cleaning up the mess, these foresters are legally obliged to replant lost trees – at their own expense.

As they rot, damaged trees will start to release carbon dioxide. But replanted saplings will start to reabsorb the greenhouse gas as they grow.

For a single natural disaster, the lag between the rotting and the maturing trees will have a negligible impact on the atmosphere, Hall says.

But with storms and wildfires predicted to worsen as the century progresses, forests may become less able to quickly bounce back. That’s a particular risk for New Zealand, which has pursued a climate strategy that plants trees rather than cuts pollution.

Because trees store carbon as wood, plantation forest owners are eligible to earn carbon units under the Emissions Trading Scheme (or ETS). These units can then be sold to large polluters, which must surrender one for every tonne of emissions they create each year.

As long as the harvested trees are regularly replanted, the government scheme considers that the pollution is permanently offset by the forest.

SUPPLIED Cyclone Gabrielle brought gusts of over 130kph – powerful winds that snapped trunks and injured trees.

An estimated 60% of plantation forest owners who planted from 1990 onwards have chosen to earn carbon units as an additional source of income.

However, the cyclone demonstrates that forests are not a permanent source of carbon storage, said Hall.

Pine forests are particularly vulnerable to wild winds, Hall added. While shocking to see, “we’ve known these problems are looming”.

If Cyclone Gabrielle hit in December, forest owners could have been in a bind, Belton said. They could have been required to surrender the national carbon units they’d earned until that point, to account for the emissions lost to the atmosphere.

But from this year, most foresters receive a grace period if they replant their trees within a certain timeframe, he explained. “You stop earning credits… and you don’t start earning credits again until your forest is recovered to the same carbon stock level.”

Plantation foresters are also counting on selling wood, so they’ll be motivated to replant, Belton added.

But from this year onwards, the Government also allows landowners with permanent forests to earn and sell ETS units. Once these forests reach maturity and the source of cash dries up, owners would have less incentive to replant.

Following a one-off natural disaster that kills trees, the atmosphere shouldn’t see a notable emissions spike – as long as the landowners stick with forestry, Hall said.

“While the forest will eventually rot and contribute emissions, that will happen very slowly,” Hall said. “From the atmosphere’s point of view, these little fluctuations don’t make a heck of a lot of difference.”

The government will track how much stored carbon was lost in Cyclone Gabrielle, but the forestry loss may not be known for weeks – or even years.

But as the world heats, our forests could face regular challenges: perhaps a cyclone one year, drought and wildfires the next, followed by a bout of disease, Hall said.

STUFF Raging Australian bushfires, Arctic “zombie fires”. Climate change can make wildfires more intense. This is how.

“If you just get this attrition from multiple events, you’ll start to see large-scale forest degradation, which is of significance to the atmosphere,” he said.

Yet when the government reports its climate progress to the UN, it can choose to ignore emissions caused by acts of God. With compounding events, that could create a discrepancy between reality and official reports, Hall warned.

“People worry about feedback loops, where greater heating leads to greater stresses on ecosystems, which contributes more carbon dioxide and methane, which contributes to the problem.”

Belton said forestry destruction is bad news for the heating atmosphere. The policy risks from forests are a consequence of previous leaders’ choices, he added.

“Forestry is not meant to supplant reducing emissions, but unfortunately New Zealand’s main policy for the last 15 years has been planting trees. We need to do both.”

Kiri Allan/Supplied Slash left in felled exotic forests knocked out Hikuwai Bridge – north of Tolaga Bay – during the cyclone.

In addition, Hall was concerned about the wider environmental effect of the damaged trees.

As Cyclone Gabrielle demonstrated, forestry debris can wash down rivers and damage downstream homes, bridges and other property. Unwanted branches and other “slash” is more likely to enter waterways than full tree trunks, because the former is cut into smaller pieces, he said.

If not cleared, dead wood could also fuel wildfires – compounding tree loss.

While biodiversity is significantly higher in native forests than plantations, birds and other wildlife would have lost their homes when trees fell.

Belton said hard-hit forest owners may need to assess whether to plant different species of tree, or how to manage the forest to reduce the impacts of future storms.

