Maybe e-bikes shouldn't just be for the wealthy

Young people and low-incomes families should get a public discount on a new e-bike, students say.

Students on strike from school today are calling for the Government to cut the cost of e-bikes.

Fridays for Future and School Strike 4 Climate will present a list of five demands to ministers, including subsidies to help lower-income families and students purchase the very-low-emitting vehicle.

Per kilometre, e-bikes produce fewer carbon emissions than petrol cars – and because they require less material and power – EVs, said Fridays for Future Tāmaki Makaurau member Hasini Wanigasuriya​.

The students’ call is backed by some researchers, who say cheaper e-bikes will boost health and wellbeing as well as reducing carbon emissions.

Although the Government pays up to $8625 towards a new electric car, there is no similar offer for e-bikes at the moment.

On sale, the cheapest e-bike might cost $1000 – but buyers typically pay between $1500 and $3000 for a standard option. Prices for higher-spec models can exceed $10,000.

Owners often use their e-bike instead of a car for short journeys, which reduces the greenhouse gas produced. More than half of all car trips are shorter than 6km, said Wanigasuriya – a 23-year-old nursing student at the University of Auckland.

That distance is very doable by e-bike: “about a 15-minute ride,” she added.

Under a proposed government policy, owners of older, higher-polluting cars will be able to sell these to the government in exchange for cash to be put towards an e-bike, EV or public transport pass.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Children from Ridgway School in Wellington band together for their morning commute.

Wanigasuriya said the schemes had been successful overseas, and she looked forward to the policy’s introduction.

Transport agency Waka Kotahi is also funding small-scale e-bike incentive schemes.

While EV and hybrid discounts assisted people able to afford a new car, targeted e-bike subsidies could help lower-socioeconomic communities, Wanigasuriya said.

E-bikes are already outselling plug-in cars, but Wanigasuriya suspects ownership is also concentrated in high-income areas. “That’s why we’re focusing on lower-income families and students.”

The policy was not about forcing everyone to use e-bikes, she stressed – but offering the willing an alternative to driving.

“It’s about using multiple modes of transport rather than a car being the only option,” she said. “This might be the most contentious demand we have. New Zealand is a very car-obsessed country.”

Fridays For Future/Supplied Fridays For Future member Hasini Wanigasuriya wants every person to be able to afford an e-bike.

E-bike subsidies have also been criticised as a high-cost climate policy. Swedish economists concluded their government’s subsidies were “an expensive way” to reduce carbon emissions.

However, University of Otago public health researcher Caroline Shaw​ said cycling in place of driving has multiple benefits: cutting petrol bills, decreasing air pollution, reducing traffic, boosting exercise and improving mental health.

“Subsidies at the level we’re seeing internationally are very cost-effective in terms of reducing carbon,” she added. “If you factor in health gains as well, that would make them even more cost-effective.”

Shaw is studying how to encourage e-bike uptake in lower-income communities. The high upfront cost of e-bikes is discouraging, she said. “There’s a quite a bit of evidence that cost is a significant barrier.”

Support should be targeted, she said, rather than open to those who could afford an e-bike at market cost.

But even after a subsidy is applied, an e-bike may still appear an expensive outlay, Shaw said. E-bike “libraries” offering free trials, bike repair shops and rent-to-own schemes could boost a subsidy’s effectiveness, she added.

“If people don’t have experience of them or know anyone who has an e-bike, it is really hard to see there are these alternatives to getting in your car.”

Discounts on e-bikes must go alongside extra spending and work to extend cycleways and other protective features, Shaw said.

The Labour Government has increased the amount allocated each year to walking and cycling networks. Even so, “there’s not enough infrastructure”, Shaw warned.

Transport Minister Michael Wood didn’t confirm whether he supported an e-bike subsidy or not. But he said the Government “is committed” to helping Kiwis make cleaner transport choices.

The proposed car-trade-in policy and community initiatives will encourage cycling, Wood said. Feedback from local schemes has “been very positive”, he added.

In 2019, public servants were offered discounted e-bikes, interest-free loans and salary advances through their workplace, to encourage uptake.

Researchers evaluating the initiative concluded it was “worthy” and reduced car usage. However, nearly half of all participants had a household income over $100,000 – and one in five already owned an e-bike.

