Slash and burn: why we should use all that unwanted wood

Genesis has tested burning wood pellets in place of coal at its Huntly power station, to reduce its impact.

More than a million tonnes of coal was imported last year to feed the power-generation units at the Huntly power plant. Domestic mines dug up millions of tonnes of the planet-heating fuel, which feeds milk-drying factories and Glenbrook’s steel mill.

Meanwhile, more than 6 million tonnes of unwanted renewable wood – skinny tree tops, damaged trunks and branches – is produced from logging operations in an average year. Transformed into pellets, this residue could potentially replace coal in industrial fires.

Yet the slash was predominantly left on hills, gullies and the side of the road. When Cyclone Gabrielle blew through, wind and flooding sent the wood downstream. Mixed with runoff, logs and branches bulldozed homes and bridges.

For 15 years, forester James Treadwell has tried to convince coal-burning industries to use wood waste instead. In the days before Gabrielle hit, it appeared the advice has been listened to: big polluters announced plans to investigate mobile micro-factories to turn slash into wood pellets.

READ MORE:

* Huntly burns wood instead of coal during short trial

* Fonterra and Genesis want to use wood instead of coal for heating and electricity

* Kicking coal habit is great but burning questions over biomass



It was too late for Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti, with years of slash left to rot on forestry blocks when the storm arrived.

Moveable, slash-consuming pellet factories could reduce the damage from the next climate-fuelled storm.

But isolated regions – like Tolaga Bay – may not have their slash cleared away, Treadwell warned.

Coal and wood produce heat – to dry milk or generate electricity – and carbon dioxide when burned. When coal combusts, the amount of carbon dioxide in the air rises, driving climate change. But trees originally absorbed their carbon dioxide from the air.

So as long as exotic plantation trees are replanted, Scion scientist Peter Hall said, burning forestry residue doesn’t affect the overall concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

Pellets concentrate the energy in wood, making the fuel akin to coal.

Overseas, factories burn wood pellets in place of fossil fuels. But there’s been little interest in this renewable fuel in New Zealand until recently.

Last month, Genesis Energy ran its coal-and-gas-burning Huntly power plant on wood pellets for a day.

The generator also paired up with Fonterra to determine if wood pellets could be feasibly produced in New Zealand.

kiri allan/Supplied Forestry slash knocked out Hikuwai Bridge, north of Tolaga Bay, after Cyclone Gabrielle hit in February.

The six to 12-month study will consider the regions where wood waste is produced, the demand for pellets and the logistics of creating and transporting the fuel, said Genesis chief operations officer Rebecca Larking​. Potentially, this is “a great opportunity”, she said.

Why now?

For a long time, fossil fuels were cheaper.

Collecting and transporting wood waste from forestry blocks, plus the processing, costed more than buyers were willing to pay, said Treadwell – the president of industry body NZ Institute of Forestry.

Over a decade ago, the foresters tried to sell slash with no profit margin to coal-burning companies. “We were going to give it to them for the cost of delivery,” Treadwell said. “They said no.”

Genesis first considered burning wood pellets at Huntly in 2012, but the work didn’t result in changes.

The Government’s Emissions Trading Scheme – which requires fossil fuel users to pay for every tonne of emissions they produce – is making coal progressively more expensive. That could tip the economics towards wood, Treadwell said.

Genesis said pellets sold overseas cost a little bit less than coal. But the price of domestic pellets would depend on wood supplies and transport distances.

The generator set goals to significantly reduce its carbon footprint, Larking said. Wood pellets “are a way to do this”.

STUFF Raging Australian bushfires, Arctic “zombie fires”. Climate change can make wildfires more intense. This is how.

Is it green to burn trees?

Not all wood pellets are equal.

Some have a low carbon footprint: 25 times smaller than the coal currently burned at Huntly, according to Ministry for Environment estimates.

However, any pellets produced by clearing long-established native trees could be as polluting as fossil fuels.

There’s some evidence established forests have been used to make pellets overseas.

But at home, native forest is tightly regulated, said Scion’s Hall. Native species are easier to distinguish from exotic wood varieties.

Importantly, New Zealand has a large exotic forestry industry that, in recent years, has produced an estimate 6 million “green tonnes” of slash, he added.

The waste left behind on forestry blocks releases carbon dioxide no matter its fate. If it rots, it will slowly release roughly three-quarters of its carbon into the air, Hall said.

If the woody residue is manufactured into pellets, it will release this carbon dioxide all at once when burned in Genesis’ generators or Fonterra’s boilers.

Slash is ideal if you’re after low-impact pellets, because it’s leftover wood. Experts treat waste materials as carbon-neutral.

In this way, the tree trunks are responsible for the emissions produced by the nursery, planting, fertiliser use, transport and harvesting.

David White stuff.co.nz Tolaga Bay resident Des McGrannachan watched as floodwaters and slash stole 20 metres of his front yard.

But if it’s used as fuel, slash would rack up a minor carbon footprint from that point on. It would be responsible for the diesel burned in the trucks transporting it to Huntly, or for the fossil fuels and electricity used by the wood pellet plant.

No silver bullet

So are Genesis and Fonterra committed to using slash?

Larking said forestry slash “can absolutely” power Huntly. “What really matters is the economics of that.”

Distance is an issue, she said.

Tolaga Bay – the Tairāwhiti community damaged multiple times by flooding and slash – is more than 450km from Genesis’ power plant at Huntly.

Fonterra’s nearest coal-burning milk plant, at Waitoa, is only a fraction closer.

Treadwell noted: “Forests are generally not where dairy factories are.”

The Genesis-Fonterra study would consider options – include mobile pellet-making equipment that could be trucked to forestry sites – to make slash fuel economically viable, Larking said. “If not, then you have to look at alternatives. That could be the planting of forest.”

Planting forest could increase the pellets’ environmental footprint. (It could also decrease it, if new forest replaced methane-belching livestock, for example.)

High demand for pellets could see more slash used.

Overseas power generators want to get in on the pellet game. A steel factory – which burns coal to purify the metal – is also interested.

Stuff A cemetery north of Tolaga Bay is covered in silt after Cyclone Gabrielle lashed the area with record rainfall.

With transport distance being a problem, Treadwell thinks plantation-adjacent towns and communities could build smaller energy plants, using local slash for heating and power.

But even if industry started buying large volumes of wood waste, foresters are unlikely to collect everything, Treadwell warned – particularly on hilly plantations. Tree tops and branches break during logging, and can tumble down the hill. This can be “difficult and unsafe” to collect, he added.

In addition, the ends of branches and needles won’t be valuable to a pellet factory. Left on the block, these scraps can fertilise the land for the incoming seedlings, Treadwell said.

This material is unlikely to cause major damage during flooding.

However, large cyclones blow down trees, cause landslips and create debris, Treadwell added. “That will include poplars planted by council, native bush and exotics… There is always going to be woody material floating down those rivers.”

Our weekly email newsletter, by the Forever Project's Olivia Wannan, rounds up the latest climate events. Sign up here.