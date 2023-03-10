Countdown stacks up in the sustainability stakes

Countdown has recently published its 2022 Sustainability Wrap highlighting its its unwavering commitment to making Aotearoa a great place to live.

As a nation we've faced some very real challenges in the past few years and most recently, devastating weather events have underscored the need for urgent action, like the newly launched Disaster Relief, to protect communities and our natural environment against climate change.

With 196 stores across Aotearoa and a team of 22,000, Countdown is proud to be a part of many New Zealanders' lives. Countdown has recently published its 2022 Sustainability Wrap highlighting its progress towards its 2025 Sustainability Plan: Kia pai ake te apōpō - A BetterTomorrow, which outlines its unwavering commitment to making Aotearoa a great place to live, where people and planet thrive.

There's no doubt it's a tough time for many at the moment and Countdown is a proud supporter of a number of organisations and initiatives aimed at helping the community at a grassroots level.

They've partnered with The Salvation Army for 10 years now, supporting their work to provide help for our most vulnerable New Zealanders. Countdown and its customers donated over $949,000 to The Salvation Army in the last financial year.

SUPPLIED Countdown's Food Rescue Partners Fund helps provide for New Zealanders who might otherwise go hungry and also reduces foodwaste to landfill.

Countdown has also supported mental health organisations through its Food for Good Foundation, making a $100,000 donation in 2022, with Countdown's teams then fundraising even more local mental health causes and The Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand – reaching a total of almost $300,000.

Meanwhile, mindful that our youngest Kiwi will play a huge role in the future of the planet, in 2022 Countdown awarded $63,000 of Growing for Good grants to schools throughout the country, recognising students who were undertaking inspiring sustainability projects.

Countdown is also a founding partner of the New Zealand Red Cross Disaster Response Alliance, which was established to give aid amidst a sharp rise in the number of disasters occurring both here in Aotearoa – currently in the form of widespread flooding across the North Island, as well as in Turkey and Syria, where a major earthquake has recently made hundreds of thousands homeless.

Some of the changes Countdown is making in-store to cut emissions are less noticeable. Countdown is retrofitting or replacing its refrigeration systems – ultimately using less energy to keep items cool or frozen and in some of the supermarket's newest stores you'll notice that most chiller cabinets now have doors, so that cold air isn't escaping constantly.

SUPPLIED Countdown's Growing for Good grants to schools around the country, recognises students (like these students at Rangi Ruru) who undertake sustainability projects.

Other changes are happening behind the scenes too, with Countdown better monitoring and managing its use of electricity, heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, in an effort to reduce energy use.

Increasingly, Countdown supermarkets and distribution centres will have solar power capabilities – which are already in place at the new Auckland Fresh Distribution Centre in Wiri. This cutting-edge operation services the whole of the North Island, using innovative cool chain measures to keep fresh meat and produce in beautiful condition at every step of its way from the farm to the fork.

Food waste is another challenge and Countdown is working with a range of food rescue partners, funding and testing a number of initiatives to achieve its goal of sending zero food waste to landfill from Countdown stores by 2025. Since Countdown's Food Rescue Partners Fund was established in 2017, it has awarded over $2million to its partners.

This work serves a double purpose because not only does it stop food that's still good enough to eat out of landfill, it directly helps New Zealanders who might otherwise go hungry.

SUPPLIED Countdown's Food Rescue partner fund was set up to achieve a goal of sending zero food waste to landfill.

Countdown also knows its customers are looking for products with reusable and recyclable packaging. The supermarket is also making good progress with bringing in more sustainable packaging, including 1.5 litre recycled soft drink bottles, which will replace 80 tonnes of virgin plastic.

Changes to ice cream tubs will divert another 121 tonnes and Countdown is improving recyclability of its own brand packaging by removing PVC and polystyrene. The supermarket is also pleased to have created Aotearoa's first recyclable ready-meal tray - a significant achievement that will keep 7.5 tonnes of plastic out of landfill.

Shoppers are also welcome to bring soft plastics into dedicated recycling bins at 106 Countdown supermarkets (with more on the way) in order to keep them from landfill.

While the challenge before us is enormous, as one of Aotearoa's largest businesses, Countdown is absolutely committed to protecting our planet for years to come and helping Aotearoa thrive.

