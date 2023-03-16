The power to change New Zealand

Ecotricity reviews the source of its energy in granular detail, down to the shipping processes and materials used on solar and wind farms, and follows strict United Nations Product Protocols.

The summer's weather events have brought the need to address climate change into sharp focus, with flooding across the North Island and the devastating impact of Cyclone Gabrielle, while parts of the South Island dealt with a drought, adding to years of severe weather events across New Zealand. Now more than ever, Kiwis need to address our collective carbon footprint and change our behaviour, and one power company is keen to help people on that journey.

New Zealand electricity company Ecotricity is Aotearoa's only 100% renewable energy provider. The business was set up a decade ago with the aim of accelerating our transition to a zero-emission future. It offers clean electricity products to households and businesses across NZ and recently went one step further on its mission to help the fight against climate change.

Ecotricity, founded by Kiwi renewable energy specialist Al Yates, and his brother Mark, has been a 100% Toitū carbonzero certified power provider for the past ten years. The company reviews the source of its energy in granular detail, down to the shipping processes and materials used on solar and wind farms, and follows strict United Nations Product Protocols.

Now, the company has become a climate positive operator, meaning it actively benefits our environment, rather than just being a zero-emissions or carbon-neutral provider.

The company underwent a rigorous process with Toitū Envirocare to achieve its climate positive certification. The business measured its carbon footprint across its entire value chain, has set science-aligned reduction targets, and offsets any remaining emissions at 125% to go beyond carbon neutrality. The company also contributes an extra 75% of its carbon footprint by supporting local social and environmental projects.

SUPPLIED Ecotricity has a partnership with Infinite Energy, a family-owned company who specialise in the design and installation of Solar PV, renewable energy solutions.

According to Toitū Envirocare's Belinda Mathers, Ecotricity met "rigorous international standards for greenhouse gas emissions quantification and reporting". She says certification holders "have the highest level of credibility and transparency in their carbon reduction efforts".

The Toitū climate positive certification means customers who switch to Ecotricity can end their Co2 electricity emissions and start to have a more positive impact on the environment. Kiwis can become more environmentally-friendly in a few clicks without investing a huge amount of time and resources on their footprint.

Ecotricity founder Al Yates says switching to a 100% renewable and climate positive plan can have a huge impact on the nation's fight against climate change.

"New Zealand has just had its biggest wake-up call," Yates says of the summer's weather. "It is a global issue, and the cost of mitigating climate change is very expensive. There is a solution — and that is to effectively get rid of emissions. In the energy sector, we can do that at a rate of knots."

According to Ecotricity*, the average New Zealander emits over 6 tonnes of Co2 per year, of which about 1.4 tonnes comes from electricity use. By offering a climate positive electricity product, Yates believes his business can help the country significantly lower its emissions.

"We're trying to provide a beacon of hope to consumers that they can make a difference," Yates says. "And offer some inspiration to the rest of the economy that they can be climate positive too. I don't think we've got an option — we need to be doing this quickly."

SUPPLIED Ecotricity was founded by Kiwi renewable energy specialist Al Yates and his brother Mark.

While most Kiwis are under the impression that New Zealand's electricity supply is already "clean and green", Yates says this isn't the reality.

"New Zealand has gas, coal, and geothermal that we need to get rid of. There are some positive stories out there, but there is still a lot of gas that needs to be turned off. Ecotricity users can have confidence that they're supporting 100% renewable electricity, and helping drive new renewables into the market.."

Aside from helping households slash carbon emissions with clean energy and solar solutions, Ecotricity also works to transition corporates to clean energy options. The firm also powers Tesla and ChargeNet EV charging points in NZ, and believes businesses and consumers can make a major difference by changing their behaviour.

SUPPLIED Ecotricity won the Communicating for Impact Award at the Sustainable Business Awards 2022.

"We want to empower people to take action whether it's in the home or in a large corporation. From residential to industrial consumers, we can help them wean themselves off gas, coal, petrol and diesel."

Yates hopes that more Kiwi households and business owners will choose a climate positive energy option and turn the tide in our defining climate battle.

"Going zero carbon is a great first step, but we can go even further and start to put emissions back in reverse."

*Source: ourworldindata.org.