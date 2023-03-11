Housing plans make it impossible to meet carbon targets, groups say

A recent greenfield development in Richmond in Tasman district. Scope for housing to be built on such previously undeveloped land in the region over the next 30 years risks increasing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, groups warn.

Climate groups are calling on the Environment Minister to investigate council housing plans they fear will put greenhouse gas (GHG) commitments beyond reach.

The groups said the Nelson City Council and Tasman District Council were encouraging too many of the 25,000 houses projected in the area over the next 30 years to be built on previously undeveloped land, known as greenfield development.

Evidence was growing that providing well-designed homes on already developed land, known as intensification, created fewer GHG emissions, the groups NelsonTaman2050, Resilienz Ltd and Zero Carbon Nelson Tasman said.

If all councils prioritised greenfield development over intensifying land like low density residential areas, it would lock in carbon intensive development for decades, rendering Aotearoa unable to reach the 2050 net zero carbon target set out in the Climate Change Response Act, they said.

However, the councils maintained their plan – the “Future Development Strategy” (FDS) – prioritised intensification over further greenfield development.

The FDS anticipated about 47% of growth via intensification, 29% via managed greenfield expansion, 22% via zoned but undeveloped capacity in existing greenfield and rural residential areas, and 2% via rural residential.

That meant 70% of growth would be accommodated within the existing urban limits, the FDS said.

However, the spokesperson for the groups, environmental barrister Teall Crossen said half the growth would lead to urban sprawl – because the 22% provision was greenfield development.

She said the document requiring councils to develop future development strategies (the NPS-UD) required councils to support emissions reductions.

Nelson and Tasman district councils didn’t consider all the emissions created from the greenfield sites when developing the strategy – just transport emissions, which were based on everyone owning an electric vehicle by 2050, Crossen said.

Growing research showed fewer emissions were created through building compact buildings that were close to work, schools and public transport, than developing standalone homes on greenfield sites which used a lot of energy, she said.

While people submitting on the FDS said they wanted well-designed intensification, the councils seemed to rely on a housing preference survey which said people preferred standalone homes, Crossen said.

The notion that greenfield land was available in the future would not incentivise developers to take up opportunities for improved intensification, with the current model being based on “packing people in” on streets “solely designed for cars”, she said.

“As long as our examples of intensification replicate sub-standard conditions, prospective homeowners will much prefer to buy a standard house in a subdivision.”

The councils had committed to becoming net zero carbon in 2050 in their own climate change plans, but didn’t have enough guidance for meeting the target in the FDS, Crossen said.

The NPS-UD should direct councils to meet the target in their FDS strategies, and the government should provide models to help councils do that, she said.

Nelson City Council and Tasman District council said they adopted the FDS last year after months of community engagement and deliberations.

“The very real issues” presented by climate change, growth and the need for environmental sustainability underpinned the strategy, for which they received over 500 submissions, they said.

The FDS followed a “deliberate path” that prioritised intensification over further greenfield development, protected valuable productive land from further development, and “took account of connectivity with existing settlements on main transport routes incentivising alternative transport choices”.

“The Green House Gas model developed specifically for the project, in the absence of any alternatives, has been hailed as ground-breaking.

“Its use identified a number of proposed settlements that would have created greater amounts of GHG and as a result they were removed from the final strategy.

“This path is not the ‘absolute’ demanded by the proponents but is designed to allow for much-needed housing growth while doing all we can to care for the environment.”

A spokesperson for the Environment Minister David Parker said officials were preparing advice, and the minister was yet to consider it.