Boiling your whites and other quick, cheap fixes for revamped autumn clothes

Use this boiling trick to revamp your favourite white singlets, t-shirts or long sleeve shirts.

Autumn’s here: it’s time to layer-up outfits and hunt for warmer things to wear.

The good news is that it doesn’t have to cost much. By extending the life of your existing clothes, you can save money and help reduce textile waste.

Every 10 minutes in New Zealand, about three tonnes of clothing and fabric waste goes into landfill – that’s around 175,000 tonnes of dumped textiles each year. What a waste!

Mending clothes is good. Here are three more simple tricks to refresh favourite items, making you look good and feel great this autumn.

Whitening whites

Have a favourite white singlet, t-shirt or long sleeve shirt that’s turned a bit drab?

Avoid using bleach. Boil it instead.

This not a guaranteed method for removing all stains, but it can help break down and loosen some, particularly discolourations caused by deodorant residue or organic substances such as sweat, grass, or blood. The method can also help freshen and deodorise your clothes by killing any microorganisms present on the garment.

This trick is especially suited to white cotton singlets, t-shirts and buttoned shirts you want a little less baggy or saggy. Boiling can be harsh on certain types of fabrics, and may cause them to shrink or otherwise damaged, so avoid boiling delicate fabrics, and if in doubt, check the care instructions on the tag.

Method: Half fill a large pot with water, add several tablespoons of eco-friendly dishwasher powder. Stir with a wooden spoon to dissolve. Put your whites in the pot, pushing them down with the spoon, until they are submerged. Bring the liquid to the boil. Stir and turn off the heat. Cover with a lid and leave the items to soak for a few hours or overnight. Remove the garment from the liquid, rinse in cold water, spin and hang in the sun to dry.

Save the remaining soapy water and, using gloves and a scrubbing brush, use it to clean dirty sneakers. Alternatively, repeat the method above to clean dishcloths or cloth shopping bags.

Sarah Heeringa Before and after: Done with care, dying can be used to give new life to faded vintage jeans.

Faded jeans

Refresh your faded vintage jeans using a hot fabric dye. Choose a dye specifically designed for cotton or denim fabrics and use both a blue and a black dye at the same time for a darker result.

Dyeing can be messy, so take care to wipes up any spills and wear gloves so you don’t end up with blue-stained hands.

Make sure your jeans are clean and free of any stains or dirt before dyeing. This helps the dye to adhere evenly to fabric and avoid a blotched effect.

Method: Follow the particular dye packet instructions. One method involves filling a large pot with hot water and dye mix, to heat on the stove. Other products can be used with a hot wash in the washing machine. Afterwards, rinse the jeans with cold water, spin and hang them up to dry. Wipe out the washing machine, or put on a load of black items to wash. For the first few washes after dyeing, wash your jeans separately or with darker items to prevent the dye from bleeding onto other fabrics.

Sarah Heeringa With a bit of care you can re-stretch a shrunken jumper.

Shrunken woollens

With a bit of care you can re-stretch a jumper that’s shrunk in the wash.

Method: Three-quarters fill a clean sink or large basin with cool water, and a capful of environmentally friendly liquid fabric softener or hair conditioner. Mix the solution well. Add your woollen garment, squeezing out any air, so it is fully submerged. Leave the garment to soak for at least 30 minutes, allowing the fibres to relax. Remove it from the liquid and squeeze as much moisture as you can from the garment.

Roll the garment up in a clean towel and squeeze to remove more liquid. Working your way over the whole garment, gently and firmly begin stretching it back into its original shape. Shoulder and side seams may need some extra stretching to release their tension.

Lay the garment flat on a towel to dry. Continue re-stretch the garment as necessary during the drying process.