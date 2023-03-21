Company boosts production of wood fuel made from forestry waste

Azwood's production and forestry manager, Johan Visscher, left, shows Nelson Mayor Nick Smith forestry slash the company is using to make wood fuel at its expanded operation in Brightwater.

A business that has increased the amount of wood pellets it can make by more than half, hopes more companies will switch to burning pellets instead of fossil fuels – helping put forestry waste to good use.

Nelson-based company Azwood has opened a new pellet press at its Brightwater site, which it says has increased its wood fuel production capacity by over 50%.

The pellets are made from sawdust and shavings from local saw mills, which process forestry logs.

When burnt, the pellets released the same amount of carbon as the trees absorbed through the growth process, making them a “carbon neutral” fuel, Azwood said.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Wood pellets produced at Azwood's new pellet press in Brightwater.

The company’s wood chip and biomass hog fuel were made from forestry slash; the unwanted wood from pine logging operations.

Slash left on forestry blocks after harvesting, like damaged trunks, branches and stumps, has been blamed for causing extra damage during storms.

If left to rot, the unwanted wood slowly released most of its carbon into the air.

Azwood marketing and brand manager Bailey Schmidt​ said the company cleared up and used some of the wood littering parts of the Maitai Valley, after extreme rain in August saw the Maitai River burst its banks.

The company had also been taking slash from Tasman District Council-owned Kingsland Forest, about 100 hectares of mostly pine plantation behind Richmond, to make its wood fuel.

Increasing pellet production capacity meant the company could expand the forestry operations it worked with, if consumption of the wood fuel increased, Schmidt said.

The company had already partnered with retirement homes, schools, universities, swimming pools, laundry services, and other commercial and industrial users in the region, she said.

In the Nelson region, Nelson Hospital, McCashins Brewery and South Pine were still using fossil fuels – the hospital coal, and the latter two companies diesel, she said.

“We would love to work with those companies to get the last remaining three in the Nelson region to convert to wood.”

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Nelson Mayor Nick Smith, right, Tasman District Mayor Tim King and Azwood's Caleb Hughes, left with wood pellets produced at Azwood's expanded operation in Brightwater.

Nelson Mayor Nick Smith said the council and government needed to encourage those with “stationary fossil fuel boilers” to make the conversion, through effective regulation and grants.

Forestry companies needed to “step up” and collect the slash and wood waste, he said.

“There is a real opportunity for a win-win solution with the development of forestry waste biomass fuels and the need to phase out fossil fuels such as coal.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Azwood's Production and Forestry Manager Johan Visscher, left, shows Nelson Mayor Nick Smith and Tasman District Councillor Kit Maling, right, wood shaving used to make pellets at the company’s expanded operation in Brightwater.

“This is a particularly attractive option for the Nelson region where we have a large forestry sector.”

More than 6 million tonnes of unwanted renewable wood is produced from logging operations in New Zealand in an average year.

Azwood said it was too difficult to assess how much of that was produced in the Nelson region, but it was “nationally agreed there is plenty of potential to utilise slash and residues ... and economically place it into markets”.

Last month, Genesis Energy ran its coal-and-gas-burning Huntly power plant in Waikato on wood pellets for a day, in a trial to bring down the facility’s large carbon footprint.

The electricity generator also paired up with Fonterra (which burns coal for milk-drying, and other dairy processes) to determine if wood pellets could be feasibly produced in New Zealand.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Wood pellets at Azwood's pellet production site in Brightwater, where production capacity has increased by more than a half.

Azwood had supplied wood energy to Fonterra’s Brightwater plant for the past five years, but Fonterra was due to shift the factory’s milk powder processing to a bigger site near Christchurch.

Schmidt knew of two other wood pellet producers in New Zealand, one in Southland and one in the North Island.

Correction: An earlier version of this story said the wood pellets were made from forestry slash. Amended at 4.25pm