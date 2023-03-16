Government crashes major climate policy and creates $290 million hole

By killing dirty-for-clean car swaps and ignoring the Climate Change Commission, the Government looks to have crashed its broadest climate policy and may have created a $290 million hole.

Commentators say the carbon price fail is a Government own goal.

This time last year, the carbon credits to create pollution were a hot commodity. Polluters literally couldn’t buy enough. This week, millions went unsold.

Since the Government was counting on the auction proceeds to pay for cheaper public transport and the cyclone clean-up, it now has a $290 million funding gap for at least three months.

Experts say the downturn is a reflection of the Government’s lack of commitment to climate action. The big polluters and investors that buy carbon units aren’t buying Prime Minister Chris Hipkins’ promises that he’ll achieve national carbon-cutting targets.

The Government raised $2 billion last year by selling carbon units. The cash – ring fenced in the Climate Emergency Response Fund – was intended to be spent on carbon-cutting efforts.

But Hipkins jettisoned policies intended to reduce emissions, including a scheme to trade in gas guzzling cars for low-carbon ebikes and EVs. Instead, he intends to spend $1 billion from dumped policies, including at least $568m from the Climate Fund, on an extension to petrol tax cuts, cheaper public transport, the rebuild of cyclone-hit areas and unannounced measures.

At today’s prices, Wednesday’s carbon auction could have raised more than $290 million – about half the cash saved by ditching the car-swap initiative. But the Government walked away empty handed after the auction failed.

If fewer units are sold this year, less carbon pollution will ultimately be produced. A failed auction could benefit the environment.

But the wild swings – from red-hot auctions in previous years to low sales this week – signal the policy isn’t functioning as intended.

Commentators thought the recent policy bonfire spooked the market.

Carbon market expert Christina Hood​ said the Government could restore confidence – but it would need to follow the advice of the Climate Change Commission.

Under Jacinda Ardern’s leadership in December, the Government chose to ignore the commission’s advice on the Emissions Trading Scheme (or ETS).

Unlike policies focused on EVs or companies’ fossil-fuelled boilers, the ETS broadly targets all sources of carbon emissions (although agricultural emissions are exempt). Most big polluters must surrender one carbon unit for every tonne of carbon dioxide they add to the atmosphere.

In 2020, the coalition Government retroactively added a cap on the total number of units that could be sold each year, with the number for sale at quarterly auctions decreasing roughly in line with national climate targets.

The Government intended to create a rising cost to pollute, which would encourage businesses and families to transition to clean energy. The reform worked – though the price to pollute rose a lot higher than originally expected.

The appetite to buy carbon units was so high that the quarterly auctions sold out in 2021 and 2022 – including all the extra units held in reserve, to protect against price spikes.

Stuff For every tonne of emissions produced, polluters must surrender one carbon unit under the ETS.

Together, the extra units sold will allow another 14 million tonnes of carbon emissions to be produced, which could undermine national climate goals.

The Climate Change Commission recommended a fix: for the trigger price that releases additional units to be lifted much higher. It was thought the cost of a carbon unit would then come to a natural equilibrium.

In the second half of last year, the carbon price moved between $75 and $90 per tonne. At the upper price, motorists would pay about 21 cents on each litre of petrol towards the ETS.

The Government was concerned, if it followed the commission’s advice, the carbon price might go higher still – further increasing petrol and energy bills.

Ignoring the commission’s advice, the Government chose to make minor tweaks to the trigger price that releases reserve carbon units.

That sent a shockwave through the wider carbon market. Prices tumbled, and are now below $70.

This week, the Government offered to sell nearly 4.5 million units – though all successful bids must be higher than a secret price it selects in advance.

For the first time since the auctions began, bids came in below that figure and no units were sold.

Hood said the result was “a little surprising”, although the tumbling prices in the carbon market meant this outcome became more likely.

The Government should be concerned about the result, she warned. “The falling price this year signals uncertainty about whether the government is serious about meeting the legislated emissions budgets.”

Ignoring the commission’s advice, the Government chose to provide even more spare units.

That decision was inconsistent with meeting national climate targets, Hood said. “This affects confidence.”

Climate Minister James Shaw​ agreed that the low bids “reflects a view about the direction of Government policy”.

While this was the first time a carbon auction had failed in New Zealand, this was “a reasonably regular feature” in the European ETS, he added.

Shaw said “a whole raft” of replacement climate policies were coming. “It’s no secret that I would like to do more and will continue advocating for that. I imagine the market will respond as it sees fit.”

The unsold units will be available for purchase at future auctions. By lowering its secret sales price at the next auction on June 14, the Government could sell double the units and recover much of the revenue it missed out on at the March event.

The Government estimated it would raise $4.5 billion between 2021 and 2025 by selling carbon units. However, if market confidence and carbon prices remain low, the revenue collected could fall short.

Later this month, the Government would get another opportunity to follow the commission’s advice.

Our weekly email newsletter, by the Forever Project's Olivia Wannan, rounds up the latest climate events. Sign up here.