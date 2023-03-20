Marine heatwaves negatively impact blue whale habitat in South Taranaki Bight: Study

A unique population of blue whales living in the South Taranaki Bight are threatened by climate change.

Climate change may impact the unique New Zealand blue whale population living in the South Taranaki Bight, as marine heatwaves pose a threat to its habitat.

Marine heatwaves were responsible for the bleaching and mass-killing of sponges in the Southland fiords, but a new study conducted by US scientists showed marine heatwaves damaged the blue whale population by reducing the available amount of krill, which was the main food source for blue whales.

The research, which lasted over two years in the Cook Strait and off the Taranaki coast, showed that blue whales were year-round in the same marine habitat, an unusual, unique pattern for a migratory mammal.

Lead author Dawn Barlow said hydrophones were installed in the South Taranaki Bight from 2016 to 2018 to detect feeding calls and breeding songs.

“You don’t just happen across a lot of blue whales. There’s a reason for them being there,” she said.

Senior author of the study Leigh Torres, who previously worked for NIWA, pieced together evidence that showed the South Taranaki Bight was “an undocumented blue whale feeding ground”, Barlow said.

The new study, which was published in the journal Ecology and Evolution, showed that New Zealand blue whales had a distinct song that was specific to their population.

“It’s very low and very loud. And so even though it’s very loud we can’t really hear it because it’s so low unless you speed it up to about 10 times the recordings’ [speed],” Barlow said.

Supplied/Stuff Dawn Barlow and Leigh Torres on one of their field trips off the coast of New Zealand.

She said the song was “amazing” and “unlike anything else”.

The song was a repeated D call, which was connected to the feeding behaviour, and it had phrases, Barlow said.

“This blue whale song has this specific pattern of different units that is repeated, whereas the D calls are kind of one single call.”

Barlow, Torres and other marine scientists have collected acoustic data with hydrophones installed on the seabed, which showed the particular song in the South Taranaki Blight feeding ground has rarely been heard elsewhere, with only a few appearances in Tonga and Eastern Australia.

Barlow said the feeding calls could be heard “every single day, if not every hour”, but when marine heatwaves hit the area, the 700 blue whales almost went mute.

“We didn’t set out to study marine heatwaves. We set out to study blue whale ecology. But during our study period when hydrophones were in the water, the ecosystem was dramatically affected by marine heatwaves.

“And what we found was that during the marine heatwaves those D calls, the feeding-related calls were dramatically reduced.”

During marine heatwaves the blue whale moved to the north-west coast of the South Island , where the water was deeper and krill remained abundant, she said.

The South Taranaki Bight is defined as a large bay, south of Taranaki, west of Manawatu, north and west of the western entrance of Cook Strait and north of the South Island.