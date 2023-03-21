Goodbye Jane Fonda workout: Hello Kiwi record company giving old LPs a new life

Holiday Records, an Auckland-based Kiwi company that recycles old records as well as pressing new ones.

Downsizing can be difficult. But when it comes time to giving your record collection a critical cull, it helps to know there’s a Kiwi record label where they don't just press new records, they also recycle old ones.

Nothing says vintage cool at home like a vinyl collection – provided there’s a functioning record player to spin them, and the albums are worth listening to when you do.

We recently downsized our collection. We kept our favourites. The kids took theirs. Our entire AC/DC set was sold to a collector online. Other albums just needed to go. Hotel California – we never want to check you out again. Bay City Rollers - you can shuffle off.

And as for you, Jane Fonda’s Workout Record, your 1980s body-positive moment was inspiring; now it just hurts. I’ll take energy you have instead for climate activism.

After some were sold online, I loaded a pile of scratched and unlistenable disks into my bike bags and pedalled over to Holiday Records, to see if they could help.

Stepping from the inner city Auckland street into a modest reception area, it’s surprising to discover there’s a purpose-built pressing plant inside, with the operational capacity to produce one record every 30 seconds.

Sarah Heeringa Left to right: Holiday Records co-owner Ben Wallace with a finished album and a ‘puck’ used to make another record like it. An example of some of the PVC waste from record-making, saved to be later recycled.

What co-owner Ben Wallace describes as “a humble little plant” covers the full service – everything from jacket designs, to audio checks and album sleeves. Currently, running seven days a week, they press around 1200 to 1400 albums a day.

Holiday Records opened in Central Auckland in July 2019, reviving local production which had ceased when the EMI plant shut its Lower Hutt doors in 1987.

The company say they want to be the most sustainable record pressing plant in the world. One tangible step towards this worthy goal is their ongoing partnership with Auckland-based plumbing company Marley New Zealand.

Records are made using variously coloured pellets of virgin synthetic resin polyvinyl chloride, or PVC. This is melted and extruded to make a vinyl puck, which is then pressed into a grooved mould and trimmed into shape.

Handing over the unwanted old albums to the team at Holiday Records.

Mindful of the plastic use and environment impacts of pressing vinyl, Wallace says they’re trying, where possible, to make worthwhile improvements in their processes. For instance, the process of record-making involves both hot steam and cold water which is processed in a circular, closed loop system, saving on water use and waste. Album covers are either put in resealable outer sleeves, or wrapped in compostable shrink wrap.

Recycled vinyl can be used in this process, explains Wallace, but is rarely done because the sound quality of the recording is not as good.

There’s lots of unavoidable plastic waste generated in the pressing process. “Hence we teamed up with Marley, and we give it to them for free, because we just can’t be wasting it," says Wallace.

The team collect take almost all of their unused PVC, including offcuts, flash and other purged compound, and grind it up, delivering at least a van-load a week of reground material to Marley’s Manurewa-based factory.

At Marley’s the reground is crushed, painted white and used in the production of some of the company's PVC piping products.

Sarah Heeringa Left to right: Virgin virgin synthetic resin polyvinyl chloride, or PVC, used to make records, the grinder used to process waste PVC, the product that can be recycled into plumbing pipes.

Dud records and old records dropped off by members of the public are also ground up. Just after staff check the old records to make sure there aren’t any hidden treasures.

The one bit not currently recycled are the record’s paper infused centres. This is because labels aren’t stuck on, they’re embossed into each side of the record. Who knew?

Currently, each record centre is punched out and saved for when the Holiday team figure out a use for them.

“A good thing about records is that they’re made to last,” says Wallace. "Some do get damaged, and that's why we thought of the initiative of punching them out and regrinding them. We've heard a lot of stories of people going. ‘I didn't know what to do with them, I threw them all in the dump. And we're like ooh, bring them here.”