Social enterprise bids to introduce parking for 500 e-bikes across Auckland

Aucklanders are being urged to push for the expansion of e-biking through submissions to the council’s proposed budget.

Bike Street Bikers, a social enterprise rolling out a network of e-bike parking stations, believes even without a big investment in new cycleways, there’s scope to recruit more people to safe cycling.

The company hopes to add lockable parking for around 500 e-bikes in Auckland this year through its Locky Dock network, which is funded entirely by sponsors and display advertising.

Founder Cleve Cameron said its network did not need ratepayer funding, and could boost e-biking by offering secure parking, and information at each site on nearby cycleways and quiet streets.

“This summer has taught us that we’re living in an incredibly volatile world – it’s only going to keep coming – but that’s just the weather, and then there’s the cost of everything,” said Cameron.

“Now’s the time to make some bold action and we don’t have to spend a gazillion dollars, we can do this without much money.”

Cameron said businesses understood the benefit of boosting e-biking, with the enterprise striking deals with retail chains The Warehouse and Countdown to install Locky Docks nationwide at key stores.

Auckland Council’s Transport Emissions Reduction Plan calls for a halving of driving by 2030, and the share of trips taken by public transport, walking and cycling to jump from 17% to 62%, to deliver the city’s goal of halving greenhouse gases in eight years’ time.

Cameron said cycling was also the answer to cost of living pressures.

“Not everyone can afford an electric car, so an E-bike becomes a more equitable way of travelling, it’s almost that the second car becomes an e-bike, to get around town,” he said.

“The humble bike is such a simple solution to so many things,” said Cameron.

Bike Street Bikers commissioned research by Sense Partners of its 100-bike Christchurch installations and estimated the trips made by users reduced car trips by 2.5 million kilometres a year.

Cameron hoped Aucklanders would submit on the council’s 2023-24 budget before the March 28 deadline, urging the continuing investment in expanding cycling.