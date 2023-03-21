Governments face urgent call to cut methane emissions - will NZ listen?

Oxfam’s climate justice lead Nick Henry said the IPCC report showed what needed to be done to save the planet.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s latest report has delivered a wake-up call to all nations about the need to drastically slash emissions – and specifically methane.

New Zealand produces a lot of methane – about 44% of the country’s total greenhouse gas emissions. Almost all of New Zealand’s methane comes from agriculture.

This IPCC report, the conclusion of a series of four reports written by hundreds of climate scientists, confirmed that global warming had already reached 1.1C. The goal is to keep it under 1.5C, and to do so they said cuts to carbon dioxide and methane must start immediately.

The centrepiece policy to cut methane emissions is to charge companies which produce them. But for now, agriculture is excluded from the Emissions Trading Scheme and the Government has delayed its decision about how methane should be charged.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said the Government still planned to introduce a charge for agricultural emissions in 2025, but he had not yet made a decision about how to implement that.

“We may have taken longer to make the decisions, but we haven’t – at this point – delayed the overall target in terms of when we’re aiming to have a system in place,” he said. The target is 2025.

STUFF The IPCC is calling for a focus on methane reduction, to keep global warming under 1.5C.

Climate Minister and Greens’ co-leader James Shaw said the IPCC’s latest report demanded “dramatic action” to slash emissions, which would require New Zealand farms changing how they work.

“While methane is a short-lived gas, it is many times more destructive than carbon dioxide for the time it is in the atmosphere. A number of reports now, including the IPCC’s latest, confirm we need action on methane,” he said.

He said methane pricing was needed, but wouldn’t be the only policy required to meet emissions targets. He named freshwater reforms, limiting nitrates going into the streams – which were expected to lead to herd de-intensification – as one policy that should decrease methane emission.

National leader Christopher Luxon said he also supported pricing agricultural emissions, but he wanted to have technology in place to reduce and count those emissions.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Jacinda Ardern announces changes to the plan for agricultural emissions pricing (video first published December 21, 2022).

A technological solution to New Zealand’s emissions has often been discussed, but no system has been proven to work in practice.

The Waka Eke Noa​ group, a Government-industry partnership to work out how to price agricultural emissions, has also discussed wanting to have technology in place to count and reduce farming emissions. But such technology is not yet widespread in New Zealand.

Former prime minister Jacinda Ardern, giving an update on He Waka Eke Noa late last year, said the Government hoped for a system to introduce farm-level monitoring of emissions. But if that system wasn’t in place by 2025, she said plan B was to charge processors for agricultural emissions.