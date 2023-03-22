Climate Change Commission fails to get costs back from activist group

Oxfam’s climate justice lead Nick Henry said the IPCC report showed what needed to be done to save the planet.

The Climate Change Commission has failed to win legal costs of $128,492 after a non-profit group of lawyers challenged its advice on how quickly New Zealand should cut emissions.

Lawyers for Climate Action lost its case and the commission wanted the group to pick up its costs for defending itself in court.

Minister for Climate Change James Shaw also faced the same legal action. However, he didn’t seek costs because the Crown took the view that it was in the public interest for people to bring court cases like this.

But the Commission said diverting it from its work and taking up staff members’ time to defend itself did not benefit the public.

Justice Jillian Mallon ruled against the commission’s request for costs, partly because she thought the lawyers made some convincing arguments.

Justice Mallon said although parties that make an unsuccessful legal challenge typically pay the costs of the successful party, this wasn’t appropriate in this instance.

Lawyers for Climate Action sought more ambitious climate targets “in the face of the climate change emergency”, not to benefit its members. It was not unreasonable for the group to seek a judicial review, the ruling said.

“Although it [the group] did not obtain relief, it succeeded on some points,” Justice Mallon said.

Lawyers for Climate Action NZ (or LCANZ) filed a judicial review after the commission recommended carbon-cutting goals to the Government and gave advice on how to achieve these.

LCANZ’s James Every-Palmer KC said his team and experts on this climate case worked for little or no compensation to raise important issues. The same was true for other climate litigation. “It would certainly chill challenges to our level of climate ambition if a volunteer charitable organisation like LCANZI has to bet its existence each time it brings a case.”

Commission chair Rod Carr​ said the decision to seek costs “was not made lightly”.

The commission considered the precedent that might be set if other groups sought a judicial review.

“We understand LCANZI’s motives for pursuing a judicial review,” Carr said. “The commission cannot judge whether a particular litigant’s claim is in the public interest or worthy – those issues are best determined by the courts.”

Monique Ford/Stuff Justice Jill Mallon agreed with some of the plaintiffs’ arguments, but ruled in favour of the commission.

Lawyers for Climate Action argued Aotearoa’s targets must be more ambitious, due to the requirements of the Zero Carbon Act. The law required the country’s emissions to reach net-zero by 2050 as well as to decrease in a way that contributed to global efforts to limit warming to 1.5C, the group argued.

On this point, the judge agreed.

When the commission’s advice was first released, climate scientists had already warned that global carbon emissions would need to nearly halve by 2030 to keep the 1.5C target in reach. This week, that conclusion was affirmed in a major scientific report.

The commission told the public under its demonstration pathway – one example of how the country could cut emissions – carbon emissions would fall 55%, though it also noted its pathway was “not directly comparable” with the scientific estimates.

After this assessment, the commission concluded its recommended targets “contribut[e] to the global effort to limit warming to 1.5C”.

In court, the lawyers argued the 55% result was based on an apples-to-oranges comparison – the 2010 baseline did not include the carbon absorbed by trees, while the 2030 reduction did.

Justice Mallon agreed the commission’s explanation on this point “was potentially misleading”.

Even so, the law gives the commission a lot of leeway to determine the size of the country’s contribution to the global effort, she ruled. “New Zealand’s contribution by way of reduced domestic emissions could be less than the global average if that was appropriate for its circumstances.”

The legal battle will continue. Lawyers for Climate Action has appealed the November ruling against them on the merits of the case.

As well as fighting for national targets that halve carbon emissions by 2030, the group wants the commission to be more transparent on how its recommended goals compare to the emissions trajectories outlined in scientific reports, Every-Palmer said.

The commission maintains that “claims we are not sufficiently ambitious are wrong and misrepresent our advice”.

Our weekly email newsletter, by the Forever Project's Olivia Wannan, rounds up the latest climate events. Sign up here.