Polluters could face tougher penalties to ditch fossil fuels, after Government review

In 2020, a part of New Zealand saw 61 days of drought in a row. For many, it was devastating.

The Government wants to drive down climate pollution, not plant oodles of pine and redwood trees – but it’s concerned its broadest climate policy is doing the opposite.

Businesses could face stronger financial incentives to ditch fossil fuels, the Ministry for the Environment announced.

The announcement came a week after the Government walked away empty-handed from a pollution auction expected to raise millions.

The Emissions Trading Scheme (or ETS) requires many large polluters to surrender one carbon unit for every tonne of emissions produced each year.

Companies can purchase these from quarterly auctions – such as the one with no successful bids last week – from current owners of units, or from forest owners that plant trees that absorb carbon dioxide.

The set-up allows an unlimited number of carbon units to be generated by planting trees.

Polluters that consider forestry credits to be more affordable or convenient than ditching fossil fuels can, under current settings, offset their pollution for as long as the credits remain available.

Already, planting trees to sell carbon units is a profitable business. The ETS is projected to incentivise between 410,000 and 670,000 hectares of new forests by 2035, according to a cabinet document.

Concerns about the wider financial and social impacts of widespread farm-to-exotic-forest conversions are growing. Farming and rural groups are calling for policies to limit so-called carbon farms.

Stuff The Government will consider methods to increase the penalties polluters pay to release emissions.

Meanwhile, Climate Change Commission chair Rod Carr​ warned that a climate strategy that plants trees, rather than cuts gross emissions, “would ultimately put our economy at a competitive disadvantage relative to a decarbonised global economy and shift cost burdens on to future generations”.

Eight months ago, the commission advised the Government to review the design of the ETS.

In its newly announced review, government officials will consider how the ETS could drive down carbon pollution – for example, by limiting the number of forestry units available.

Forestry offsets are likely to remain in the mix, however, according to briefing documents.

But the review would consider incentives to grow native trees rather than exotic species, which are cheaper to plant and maintain.

Other forms of carbon removal – potentially including carbon capture technology or ocean-based projects to absorb carbon dioxide – will also be considered.

The Climate Change Commission recommended the work be completed by the end of 2024.

When it was reformed in 2020, the Emissions Trading Scheme was expected to deliver a steadily rising penalty on each tonne of emissions. But the redesigned scheme has not functioned as expected. For the first two years, the auctions offering carbon units were red-hot – selling all the available units and then a reserve supply.

The proceeds of the auctions fund the Government’s surviving carbon-cutting policies, such as subsidies for businesses to ditch fossil-fuelled boilers.

At the same time the commission gave advice on the role of exotic forestry in the ETS, it recommended the Government change the controls keeping a lid on carbon prices. Ministers chose to ignore the latter advice, and the price of units on the secondary carbon market dropped significantly. As a consequence, the first auction of 2023 had no successful bids.

Our weekly email newsletter, by the Forever Project's Olivia Wannan, rounds up the latest climate events. Sign up here.