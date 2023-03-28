Our green spaces are shrinking: here's what you can do

Several pōhutukawa trees above the Parnell Baths in central Auckland came down in slips caused by January's flooding and February's Cyclone Gabrielle. But some others were brought down by people without the proper paperwork, an aborist says.

Can you remember big trees from your childhood?

The sensation of lying on the grass looking at the sky though dappled leaves. Welcome shade along a hot street. The huge twisty limbs of some salty old pohutukawa down at the beach.

Multiple studies suggest that being around trees is good for our well-being.

But that’s not the only reason they give us good feelings.

Trees provide us with multiple benefits over time, and these benefits are predicted to become even more valuable as our cities become hotter, stormier and more densely populated.

Trees filter carbon dioxide and air pollution and form noise buffers. They help to cool the air on hot days and provide habitat for birds and insects.

Their canopy cover intercepts rainwater; slowing runoff and placing less pressure on storm water systems.

Together with green spaces, such as parks, reserves, gardens and other vegetation, trees can be considered “a form of infrastructure every bit as important as pipes and roads”.

So says a new report by the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment.

Supplied The Gardens Magic Concert Series, set in the Botanic Gardens ki PaekÄkÄ Soundshell.

Yet despite all the reasons to protect urban green spaces, the report also confirms what many have suspected.

When it comes to New Zealand cities, we’re loosing our leaves.

Wellington lost less, largely thanks to its steep hills. Christchurch is hard to measure because of the earthquake. Noticeable declines were charted in Auckland and Hamilton.

Data suggests that private green space in Auckland declined, per person, by around 30% between 1980 and 2016. The equivalent figure in Hamilton was around 20%.

Most of the losses were on privately-owned land.

Mathew Waters When it comes to New Zealand cities, we’re loosing our leaves.

What big trees or green spaces were in your neighbourhood a few years ago, that no longer exist?

It’s a dispiriting failure at government and council levels, but here’s what you can do about it.

Practical actions to try

Changing mindsets

“Trees are always in contention, and always the first victim”. says David Sole, Manager of the Wellington Gardens.

“It’s very sad, but all is not lost”.

Sara Zwart, Principal Regenerative Design Lead, Eke Panuku, suggests we think of trees and green spaces as assets.

“There's a mind shift needed, across the general public and also private landowners like developers and the like around the benefits these assets provide to them, to their businesses, to the wider environment and the community,” she says.

Speak for the trees

Some planning laws were relaxed about 10 years ago through the National government that really impacted the protection of trees, says Zwart. “Some people out there are currently lobbying for better tree protection.”

Plant what you can

“We might lose a big tree, but there’s no reason why people can’t plant small trees,” says Sole.

They don’t have to be towering over the neighbours. They all provide shade of some sort, produce oxygen, take up water, and contribute to people’s wellbeing.

Sole says if you choose to plant natives, well and good, but many exotics can also provide food for birds.

“It might only be one tree – it might be a lemon in a tub. Something as simple as that.”

Adjust your mower

Grass is contentious because of the carbon used in mowing, and we always cut it shorter than we should, says Sole.

“Let that grass grow a bit longer, and it will be that little bit better at soaking up carbon.”

supplied Native beauty: Some of the volunteers who turned out at community planting day at Styx Mill Conservation Reserve.

It may only be a little change, he says, but cumulatively, across the city, there are hundreds of hectares of grass, including sports fields and little grass pockets in lawns and verges which can all better help to soak up carbon.

Composting is another simple change to make that is really effective for building up soil nutrition.

Volunteer locally

Among many projects, Zwart is working with a South Auckland community on the daylighting and restoration of mauri to the Puhinui Stream.

Replanting, water testing and pest control are just a few volunteer activities of this ongoing project.

“It's actively reconnecting people and empowering them to see that they could have a potential role in improving things for that place,” says Zwart.

SALLY TAGG/Stuff Trevor Crosby a coordinator of the long-running Sanctuary Mahi Whenua community garden.

Sole says Wellington is fortunate to have 65 volunteer groups – and thousands of people – working across the city, on such things as pest and weed control, maintaining vegetation and forest maintenance.

Volunteering is an ideal opportunity to get involved in the greening of the city, says Sole. A bonus is the social cohesion that it generates.

“What we love about concerts in the gardens is people enjoying the green spaces, and hopefully take away a vision of that with them.”