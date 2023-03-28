The student with a plan to burn forestry slash at geothermal plants

University of Canterbury researchers David Dempsey (left), Karan Titus and Rebecca Peer have a plan to use slash to create more electricity plus move greenhouse gas from the atmosphere into the Earth.

Student Karan Titus has an idea to create more of what we need – electricity – and less of what we don’t need: carbon dioxide and slash.

Leaving slash on forestry blocks is increasingly risky as climate change unleashes wilder storms. His proposal would send the wood waste to geothermal power factories, where it would be burned to create electricity.

The carbon dioxide produced from the flames would be mixed into the geothermal water and sent back underground, making the process “carbon negative”, Titus said.

Best of all, the plan is affordable, according to his PhD research.

The idea has only been tested on paper. But Titus thought, with the support of the industry and government, a prototype could be up and running in five years.

Born in India, Titus is passionate about bringing green power to developing countries and communities. Climate change “is having a direct impact on everyone’s livelihoods and future”, he said.

The research team – including Titus’ supervisors Rebecca Peer and David Dempsey – calculate the technology could one day remove up to 1 million tonnes of greenhouse gas from the atmosphere and store it beneath Aotearoa.

Geothermal power plants vent super-hot steam from reservoirs heated by the Earth, into their facilities. The energy turns turbines and generates electricity.

“Then, we send that cooled water back underground, back to the same reservoir. That ends up being a renewable process.”

While it’s a much lower-emitting option than burning coal or gas, geothermal steam contains traces of carbon dioxide, which can be released to the atmosphere. In a trial last year, however, Mercury Energy successfully mixed this carbon dioxide into the cooled water, so it was sent back to the reservoir – essentially making the electricity carbon-neutral.

On arrival, the carbon dioxide reacts with the rock and becomes a solidified substance.

Mercury Energy/Supplied Some geothermal power stations are already sending trace amounts of greenhouse gas underground.

Your average Sodastream machine mixed carbon dioxide into water, Titus said.

Cooled geothermal water is capable of carrying more than trace amounts of carbon dioxide underground, the research team said.

Forestry slash would be a suitable source of the greenhouse gas. Trees absorb it from the air as they grow.

Slash is a waste product – but after the damage done by Cyclone Gabrielle, foresters are feeling public pressure to find a use for it.

If left to rot, slash releases most of its carbon to the atmosphere. Millions of tonnes are left on forestry sites each year.

“We propose taking the forestry slash and burning it to supercharge the geothermal steam… When the steam is hotter, it creates more electricity when it spins the turbine,” Titus said.

“The carbon dioxide goes from the atmosphere, to the forestry slash and then straight underground with the geothermal water.”

Brya Ingram Tom Powell's career with geothermal energy has taken him all over the world. After he retired he switched his focus.

Last week, a panel of leading climate scientists released a major report summarising what the world would need to do to limit global heating to a comparatively safe 1.5C. (Above this level, the climate effects would get progressively worse.)

The world is on track to produce so much climate pollution that this temperature goal is unlikely to be achieved without what’s known as carbon-removal technology.

Slash-burning geothermal plants could offset the carbon emissions from industries that don’t have green solutions at the moment, Titus said. “It buys us some extra time.”

Typically, carbon removal tech is extremely expensive. But if generators could be rewarded at today’s market price for the carbon they sent underground plus sell the additional electricity, the process should be “economically feasible”, according to Titus’ early modelling.

“This specific process has never been done,” he said. “In Iceland, they use geothermal energy to capture carbon dioxide directly from the air, but that process results in a decrease in electricity – because you have to put electricity into the equipment.”

Geothermal generators and government officials are interested in the idea, the team said. Much of the infrastructure and machinery existed, but just needed to be combined. All going well, a prototype could be ready by 2028, Titus estimated.

“It would be very exciting.”

Despite its promise, the team warned the technology would not be a silver bullet.

Sucking up 1 million tonnes of carbon dioxide each year, it would offset about one-third of the emissions produced by the coal-burning Huntly power plant – and cut the country’s carbon footprint by just over 1%.

Greenhouse gas emissions must fall, even as carbon removal systems are deployed, Peer said. “It’s not this or that. It’s how much can we do? And how quickly can we do it? It’s an act now situation.”

Like fossil fuels, wood produces air pollutants – such as nitrogen oxide – when burned. Technologies can reduce these emissions, Titus said. “Generally, wood products used for combustion in power plants emit less pollution than open-burnings or landfill products.”

The research team are excited about the concept’s national and global potential.

Peer has worked in energy for years. “It’s not often you get an opportunity that seems so promising.”

