Cost of living overrides sustainability action, despite best intentions

Forty-eight per cent of voters surveyed in the 1News Kantar Public Poll said cost of living was the issue most likely to influence their vote this year.

The cost of living crisis is reducing New Zealanders capacity to make sustainable living choices, regardless of ongoing concerns about climate change and a strong intention to be environmentally friendly.

Despite two extreme weather events and a frightening climate change report from the IPCC, consumer intentions about sustainability are not being converted into action – they’re being stymied by the pressure to make ends meet.

New data by the international research company Kantar found that 72% of respondents named the cost of living as their primary concern – and 90% as the leading consideration when purchasing a good or service.

While this is only fractionally up on last year, the ‘level of commitment to living a sustainable lifestyle’ has dropped significantly, from a 13-year high of 43% in the 2022 report, down to 32%.

Released today, Better Futures 2023, reports that activities such as ‘making eco-conscious choices’, ‘changing to a plant-based diet’, and ‘buying locally grown products’ have all decreased between 2022 and 2023.

Why the change in priorities?

Jason Cate, Kantar’s Sustainable Transformation Practice Lead, says sustainability remains a strong driver but converting that intention into action has “hit the cost of living speed bump.”

“The ‘commitment to sustainable lifestyle’ measures have been rising inexorably up for 12 out of 14 years. Now we’re seeing the highest levels of cost-of-living impact across that same period ... There is a difference between intent and behaviour. The intent is continuing to grow but people are being locked out of the ability to live the life they aspire to.”

Intergenerational variations

Not everyone feels the same.

A notable exception is the over-66 group, which increased its commitment to sustainable living choices from 43% to 45%.

Commitment amongst 18-24-year-olds plummeted from 43% to 18%.

“This may be the first time many young Kiwis are faced with multiple competing crises, and the hopelessness they are likely feeling right now is clearly reflected in the results,” says Cate.

“On the flip side, older generations have experienced recessions and other global crises before and come out the other end. These insights suggest that experience is allowing them to focus on the long game,” says Cate.

Changes to the way we shop

Unsurprisingly, cost of living pressures are impacting on New Zealander’s frequency in dining out, as well as other typical spending and shopping habits.

Cate says that due to the need to save money, people are generally pulling back on a range of consumption activities – including both buying and selling second hand goods.

“That’s because the price difference between new and second hand isn’t always what it used to be, and consumers are keeping things longer and replacing less as a means of saving money”.

The impact of weather on attitudes

Surprisingly, the report suggests that this year’s extreme weather events had limited impact on sentiment towards sustainable living.

The only group that significantly increased their concern about sustainability were those directly impacted by floods and storm damage.

There was a noticable change in commitment to sustainability among those whose properties were at risk of water impact or erosion: jumping from 20% to 70% between mid February and early March 2023.

For the rest of the population concern about sustainability remained in line with previous years’ trends.

Surprisingly, a significant minority (24%), who were directly impacted by the floods and storms, did not rate extreme weather as an issue of concern. In other words, experiencing storm damage, didn’t appear to change their views about climate change.

Four attitude types

Kantar divides the population into four categories, Actives, Considerers, Believers and Dismissers, according to their attitudes towards sustainable living.

On the bright side, the proportion of Actives (people who are actively engaged in sustainability) has grown by 5%, to become the largest group of typical New Zealanders.

Kantar released the Better Futures 2023 report today, in conjunction with the Sustainable Business Council.