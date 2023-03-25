Ditching dirty fireworks, thousands celebrate this weekend with planet-friendly sparks instead

A floating light display that rises and falls on natural air currents, from the show Spark, featuring as part of the 2023 Auckland Arts Festival.

Fireworks terrify animals. Balloons become trash. Confetti creates litter.

Celebrations can leave a trail of destruction.

But that’s no reason to stop the party – we just need to rethink the way we do it, suggests Daan Roosegaarde, an award-winning Dutch artist, whose free, outdoor light shows are major attractions in Auckland this weekend.

Two years ago, the innovative designer focused on the challenge of celebrating together in less polluting and more sustainable ways.

“Instead of just banning all the fireworks, which is a bit boring, we said: let’s keep the tradition, but modernise it ... upgrade it.”

The result is an organic, immersive, floating light spectacle.

Andi Crown Children enjoying the show at this weekend’s SPARK show, Auckland Arts Festival 2023

Using technology developed by his Studio Roosegaarde in the Netherlands, his team conjure hundreds of thousands of “floatables”: special bubbles, that can reflect and absorb light. These can hang in the air for several hours, gently moving about in the breeze, to create huge cloud formations of biodegradable sparks.

The immersive event lasts for three hours, with people welcome to come and go as it suits. As with all the art studio’s events over the past decade, admission is free, open to everybody and spontaneous.

The effect is always different depending on the air currents, and the mood is contemplative, calm and silent.

“It's like looking at a campfire,” says Roosegaarde. “The soundscape is the oohs and ahhs of the people.”

Supplied Inspired by fireflies, flocks of birds and star galaxies, the Spark show, from Dutch design lab Studio Roosegaarde, draws on innovative, environmentally-friendly technology, as part of the 2023 Auckland Arts Festival.

When the floatables eventually vaporise, they leave no residue.

The show’s light footprint means Roosegaarde has been able to take it to cultural heritage areas – launching in mid-2022, in Spain’s Bilbao-Biscay, and later wowing crowds in London.

Following this weekend’s three Auckland events, the event moves to Melbourne in June.

Roosegaarde says they were “really, really excited” to put on the New Zealand premiere in the Auckland Domain on Friday night.

“For most people it's just a place of wonder,” he says, adding that during Thursday’s rehearsal, “some people snuck through the fence and spent the next few hours lying on the grass looking up.”

“What can we learn from nature, and how can we bring nature back? We rarely talk about the future these days or it's sort of dystopia and like, we're all going to drown. The few moments we talk about the future, we talk about money. We talk about politics, we talk about technology – but we rarely talk about beauty.

“What I'm trying to do is use beauty as a strategy to help people to accept change.”

Currently, the artist is designing a building in Bali to house the world’s largest firefly garden.

supplied Studio Roosegaarde is located in a former glass factory in the harbour of Rotterdam NL, where Daan Roosegaarde works with his team of designers and engineers.

“In Asia, 20 years ago, they were everywhere. They’re all wiped out now because of pesticides and light pollution. And so we're creating a whole new environment with clean air, clean water, clean energy, no light pollution, no pesticide to bring them back.

“That's the future. It’s not just AI robots, self-driving cars. It's about re-appreciating nature.”

When travelling, Roosegaarde always tries to visit places with bioluminescent creatures such as algae, plankton, fireflies. This visit to New Zealand he’s heading to the Waitomo caves.

He hopes the show will prompt people to think about the effects of artificial light.

Jinki Cambronero A new way to see the Sky Tower: SPARK, Auckland Arts Festival 2023

“Why do we have street lights burning the whole night? It fascinates me. I think in the future we'll have this sort of super-nature, were nature and people find a new harmony. Spark is sort of a first step. The first proposal to prove that it's possible.”

On Friday more than 11,000 people had registered for Spark, with many thousands expected to experience the show on Saturday and Sunday evening. Head to Auckland Arts Festival for more.