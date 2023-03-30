Something is wrong with the Antarctic Bottom Water

Currents move through the oceans at different depths – and climate change is affected them.

It may sound like Scott Base’s sewage system, but Antarctic Bottom Water produces life-promoting currents that flow north from the frozen continent – and the whole system is acting oddly.

Researchers say the currents’ fate could follow the plot of Hollywood blockbuster The Day After Tomorrow: collapsing in the coming decades as the planet heats.

A breakdown could unleash effects “that could last for centuries” such as droughts and seafood shortages, the scientific team warned.

But unlike in the film, the slowing of Antarctic Bottom Water currents is unlikely to dramatically affect the temperatures of nearby countries such as New Zealand, though it could hurt Aotearoa’s fisheries.

In a scientific paper published in the prestigious journal Nature, researchers – including the University of New South Wales’ Matthew England – projected the fate of Antarctic currents. The team used a high-resolution computer model that could simulate the currents and changes in the world’s oceans over 50 years, if humans produced very high levels of emissions.

The currents begin their life near the frozen continent, as ice forms from seawater in winter. Sea ice does not contain salt, so this mineral becomes concentrated in the remaining waters below.

Cold, salty and dense ‘Antarctic Bottom Water’ forms at four spots along the coast: about 250 trillion tonnes of liquid per year, according to the research team. Being so dense, it sinks to the bottom and forms a layer.

Sometimes the water is colder than 0C, but is kept in a liquid state because of its high concentration of salt. It’s also rich in oxygen, England said.

This layer has further to fall: once it reaches the edge of the Antarctic continental shelf it cascades into deep basins – like a deep-sea waterfall tumbling into a pool.

From there, it feeds into deep ocean currents heading north. One current hugs the east continental coast of Aotearoa, crosses the equator, and rises in the North Pacific.

When it rises, it brings its oxygen with it. Fish and many other oceanic animals are limited to areas with a steady supply of the diluted gas.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Sea ice breaking up in the Ross Sea. This was taken while flying on the US Air Force C17 from Christchurch to Antarctica.

The current also pulls up important nutrients from the ocean floor, feeding marine plants – and everything that eats them.

As the water rises, the Pacific current splits and turns southwards – feeding into a cycle that has been “in a relatively stable state for thousands of years”, England said.

However, the very deep sea below 4000m has warmed in recent years, according to measurements taken from ships. “With our ongoing greenhouse gas emissions, we’re changing that system,” he added.

Human-made emissions have heated the atmosphere by roughly 1.2C. Antarctic sea ice has diminished in recent decades and the ice sheets – which lock away vast amounts of water on land – are melting.

As the mercury continues to rise, the meltwater from the sheets will increasingly dilute the salty ocean water, the team concluded.

If the world produces high levels of greenhouse gas, the dense and salty Antarctic Bottom Water will slow to “just a trickle” by 2050, England said.

It’ll be replaced by something less dense and salty.

STUFF In 2020, a part of New Zealand saw 61 days of drought in a row. For many, it was devastating.

Consequently, the ocean depths in the Southern Hemisphere will warm – particularly from 2040. The Pacific’s northbound current would lose nearly half its strength and could collapse altogether, the modelling found.

A collapse is likely to trigger more melting in Antarctica and could affect the amount of rain falling in the central Pacific Ocean, England said.

The slowing supply of oxygen and nutrients would also hurt marine life and human communities.

Without nutrients, the plants of the marine world – such as tiny algae – would not grow. With less oxygen, larger stretches of the ocean would become dead zones.

In bad news for marine mammals and Kiwi seafood suppliers, fish numbers would fall, the team warned.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff If a current in the Pacific slows or collapses, the supply of seafood could be significantly reduced.

The effects could unfold over decades, England said – unlike The Day After Tomorrow film, where changes to the North Atlantic Current happened over a few days.

But compared to the stability of previous millennia, “it is pretty dramatic”, he added.

The collapse of Antarctic currents isn’t likely to snap-freeze neighbouring countries, however. The deep flows don’t affect surface air temperatures to the same degree as the higher-up Atlantic version, England said.

The modelling took millions of computing hours, and the team only ran one scenario where humans produce increasingly high amounts of greenhouse gas. While his team doesn’t have the numbers for a world where emissions fall significantly, England said it could make a difference.

“If we don’t dump those large, large volumes of meltwater into the ocean, there’s a chance than mixing and other ocean processes can handle a lower load… We’d need to go do the runs to be sure.”

Co-author and CSIRO oceanographer Steve Rintoul​ hoped the work could act as an alarm bell to the people in power: “as if we needed more wake-up calls”.

