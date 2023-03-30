The Forever House: Relocation is the ultimate upcycling project

The Forever House being relocated to the site of the Ara Education Charitable Trust. There the house will be transformed into a warm, liveable, sustainable home.

The Forever House is an exciting partnership between Stuff, our sponsors and the Ara Education Charitable Trust (AECT). Here’s the latest weekly instalment of this inspiring project that’s transforming an old house – and students’ lives.

New Zealand has a housing shortage, and we also have lots of old houses that are no longer fit for purpose.

Just demolishing unwanted houses means losing the opportunity to rebuild something with history and character and turn it into a healthy new home for the next generation.

That’s what were’s doing with the Forever House. Over the coming months, the trust, Stuff and our sponsors will build a warm, dry, eco-friendly and low cost home.

Many of New Zealand’s old houses need to be better insulated to make them warmer and healthier.

Some of the older houses in our cities could be replaced by well-designed, low-impact townhouses or apartments, to create a higher standard of housing for more people.

Abigail Dougherty and Ricky Wilson/Stuff Students from five south Auckland schools will be contributing to the The Forever House Project, a partnership between the Ara Education Charitable Trust, Stuff and others.

Making more sustainable use of the land in our cities, helps reduce urban sprawl and is a crucial opportunity to create and preserve urban green spaces.

Smashing up a house and dumping it in landfill might only take a day and some big machines.

It can seem the easiest way to get rid of an unwanted house. But it’s a sad – and pretty dumb – waste of precious resources including copper, brass and other metals, as well as windows, doors and, often native, timber framing and flooring.

“An old house might look like a dump – broken, cold and mouldy – but still have lots of hidden potential,” says Mat Watford, a carpentry tutor with the Ara Education Charitable Trust.

Relocated to a more suitable location, and improved with insulation and a smart orientation, a sustainably renovated house is a new beginning for the building, and a healthier home for the people who live it.

Think of it as the ultimate recycling project.

supplied The Forever House was sitting derelict and empty in a paddock. It was kindly donated by a local farmer and with help from the Auckland Airport, it was moved to the South Auckland site where the trust is based.

It is that same with the Forever House. Relocated to the trust’s secure site, the house will be worked on by senior students, transformation into a warm, liveable, sustainable home.

Students from five south Auckland schools are working on the Forever House project. Along the way, they are taught a huge range of skills by the expert team at the trust.

Abigail Dougherty Mat Watford is a carpentry tutor with the Ara Education Charitable Trust.

When students first saw the house, their reaction was, “It’s a very old house”, says carpentry tutor William Malakai.

Some thought it was broken. They wondered how they were going to fix it. We told them to just wait until we finish a bit of it.

Abigail Dougherty Senior students from five South Auckland schools will work on the Forever House Project.

Others noticed the weatherboards and thought they were cool.

“When we start demolishing parts of it, and take a few walls down, they’ll start to get a picture of it. It's almost like you are bringing the house back to life again,” says Malakai.

Once completed we will auction the house on-site, with all proceeds going back to the trust.

Meet one of our student builders

Kereama (Ama) Williams is a student at Aorere College. His family’s mare is at Pipiwai in Northland. Ama is in the middle of his family with two brothers and two sisters.

He’s interested making furniture and DIY, and hopes to get a building apprenticeship when he leaves school.

Once Ama is qualified, he hopes to build houses. He’s especially interested in helping people get into their own homes. He hopes one day to build his own family a home.

Ama Williams is a student at Aorere College.

Ama says instead of selling houses for a lot of money to make profit, he wants to “sell them cheaper so that I can sell them to people who need them.”

See here for more on our student builders and to discover more about the Forever House project.

Thanks to our sponsor Resene for their support of this project.