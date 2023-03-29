'Irresponsible': Government allows new planet-heating fossil fuels to be found

Energy Minister Megan Woods has fought for her right to green-light oil and gas exploration permits.

The Government is offering companies another opportunity to search for new reserves of oil and gas, despite scientific warnings the world has enough.

Climate activists said the move was “disturbing” and “completely irresponsible” – and vowed to fight efforts to search for and dig up fossil fuels.

The Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment has invited parties to apply for oil and gas exploration permits in Taranaki.

The announcement comes a week after climate scientists issued an urgent warning to the world: to leave fossil fuels in the ground to avoid dangerous levels of planetary heating.

The Government also announced it had granted a permit to Greymouth Petroleum to look for offshore oil and gas – after the Crown lost in the High Court.

When the Ardern-led Government banned offshore prospecting, it promised to allow three more years of “Block Offers” – a process where companies can apply for exploration permits – for onshore areas.

The 2018 and 2019 rounds resulted in three permits being granted. Despite being 2023, the Government has just launched the 2020 Block Offer process.

Energy Minister Megan Woods said “it was not a ministerial decision” to open the 2020 round, however it fulfils a government commitment.

But since the Government’s 2018 promise, climate science has concluded that new oil and gas is incompatible with the carbon cuts required to limit planetary heating to 1.5C – the target the Government set itself in its Zero Carbon Act.

First, the International Energy Agency stated that no new fossil fuel reserves were needed in the global transition to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 – a key step for 1.5C.

Then in a series of reports, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) calculated that existing fossil fuel infrastructure exceeded the remaining carbon “budget” for 1.5C.

Adding in the planned developments, coal, oil and gas alone would push the world nearly to 2C – which is at odds with the Paris Agreement, an agreement between countries including New Zealand to limit heating to “well below” 2C.

123rf According to the latest science, existing fossil fuel infrastructure could push the world past 1.5C.

Alva Feldmeier​ – executive director of climate action advocacy group 350 Aotearoa – said the decision was “disturbing” but not surprising.

Climate activists had successfully killed fossil fuel infrastructure proposals before, Feldmeier added.

“There are further opportunities to stop these oil and gas projects from happening,” she said.

“We will continue to hold the Government and companies seeking to make a last penny off fossil fuel reserves accountable – and building the world we want to see.”

Victoria University climate scientist James Renwick​ said that, according to IPCC work, existing fossil fuel infrastructure would produce 660 billion tonnes of carbon pollution, blowing the world past the 1.5C threshold.

Adding in planned fossil fuel fields, the world would release 850 billion tonnes: within a hair of 2C.

“Going out and looking for more [fossil fuels] is absolutely the wrong thing to be doing, according to the science, if we’re serious about stopping warming at less than 2C and ideally at 1.5C,” he said. “Of course, if you don’t care about that, it’s a different story.”

“This is a very dangerous game. We’re playing this major geophysical experiment with the Earth that we live on – for safety’s sake, we need to stop as soon as we can.”

Minister Woods did not answer numerous questions asked by Stuff, including why Government policy has not been updated as the climate science progressed.

The Government is amending the law, she said, so Energy Ministers will no longer be required to promote fossil fuel extraction.

Energy Resources Aotearoa – which has fossil fuel producers as members – agreed that fossil fuel demand is likely to fall. Families and businesses are increasingly replacing oil and gas with efficient electric tech, such as electric vehicles and heat pumps.

Even so, it believed that natural gas would be required in the coming decades, to be burned in thermal power stations to generate electricity. The group’s statement did not say if or why it thought more gas than held in current reserves would be needed.

Energy Resources also wants the Government to develop a regulatory regime that would allow carbon capture and storage tech. These systems could theoretically capture the emissions of fossil fuel combustion and store them underground, though success has been patchy.

Students for Climate Solutions – a group of young law students and professionals which is suing Minister Woods over her decision to award exploration permits in an earlier round – said the move was “astounding” and “completely irresponsible”.

The minister should end oil and gas exploration immediately, the group said in a statement. “Save yourself looking back on this moment with regret.”

Last year, the High Court found the minister followed the law when granting the permits. The group is appealing that decision.

“Any delay in transitioning to a renewable alternative reflects an outdated global precedent where we think we can outsmart or outlast nature.”

Kate Newton/Stuff The world has more than enough fossil fuels to push the climate into dangerous levels of heating.

However, the courts found in favour of Greymouth Petroleum – who applied for an offshore exploration permit in 2018. The High Court found the minister was wrong to decline the application, which came in before the offshore prospecting ban.

The Government was told to reconsider the application, and has now granted a permit lasting 12 years. However, Greymouth Petroleum will need to comply with additional regulations, such as applying for resource consent.

Greymouth Petroleum could not be contacted for comment.

