Blue carbon project pivotal in efforts to help protect and restore estuaries, hui hears

Blue carbon monitoring in seagrass at Farewell Spit as part of the "Core and Restore" pilot study. First published May 2022.

A project involving multiple groups across Te Tauihu (the top of the South Island) has been hailed as “a revolution” for its part in raising the profile of blue carbon in Aotearoa New Zealand.

About 40 people from around the country met in Nelson this week to discuss findings from the Tasman Environmental Trust-led pilot study, which has brought local people from iwi to Cawthron scientists together to raise awareness about the importance of enhancing estuaries in the context of climate change.

The “Core and Restore” pilot took sediment samples from Waimea Inlet and Farewell Spit/Onetahua, as a first step towards discovering how much atmospheric carbon dioxide is stored in the coastal ecosystems.

The carbon sequestered in such marine ecosystems – including mangroves, seagrass meadows and saltmarsh – is known as blue carbon.

READ MORE:

* Saltmarsh a carbon sink opportunity, but Bay of Plenty's have dwindled

* Volunteers sought to dig up teabags

* 'Blue carbon' stores measured in groundbreaking Nelson inlet study



Andy MacDonald/Stuff A Core and Restore team on Farewell Spit extracting sediment cores to be tested for "blue carbon".

Some of those habitats globally have been found to sequester many times more carbon than equivalent areas of forest on land.

Cawthron Institute marine ecologist Anna Berthelsen told the hui that samples taken from two saltmarsh habitat types in Waimea Inlet showed these contained an average of 38 tonnes of carbon per hectare to 40cm soil depth.

That meant an estimated 9400 tonnes of carbon was stored in these saltmarsh habitats in the inlet – where they accounted for 250ha of the 3462ha estuary, between Nelson and Māpua.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff Sediment from Waimea Inlet was analysed for carbon stores, as part of the Core and Restore project which has been described by a DOC advisor as putting blue carbon “on the map” in New Zealand.

Samples from seagrass at Farewell Spit/Onetahua – which has been estimated by others to be home to around a quarter of the country’s seagrass – showed an average of 17 tonnes of carbon per ha, and 115,453 tonnes overall.

Project lead, Lauren Walker, said the findings offered a “first glimpse” of the sites’ carbon-sink potential.

Comparisons with sites elsewhere were difficult, with no clear picture yet of a national blue carbon range, and the Core and Restore samples being shallower than those taken at some other sites, she said.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff A regional team, led by Tasman Environmental Trust, heading to seagrass habitat on Farewell Spit as part of the Core and Restore pilot project to monitor blue carbon.

The Department of Conservation’s national spokesperson on blue carbon, Helen Kettles, said the project offered far more than simply measuring carbon.

It had developed a unique bicultural approach that had raised the profile of blue carbon in Aotearoa in the global sphere, she said.

Groups involved in Core and Restore (including collecting the sediment cores), included Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō, Onetahua Restoration partners and Manawhenua Ki Mohua; an organisation representing Ngati Tama, Ngati Rārua and Te Ātiawa, as well as science institute Cawthron and engineering firm Beca.

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF The Core and Restore project taking samples of sediment from saltmarsh habitat in Waimea Inlet.

The project “harnessed the power of ... being connected with each other and the environment” to respond to climate change, Kettles said.

Having the project as a case study in the Government’s greenhouse gas Emissions Reduction Plan last year also raised the profile for blue carbon nationally, she said.

“You’ve been the revolution to get blue carbon on the map.”

The New Zealand arm of global NGO, The Nature Conservancy (TNC) – which is exploring the feasibility of a voluntary blue carbon market in Aotearoa – said Core and Restore had been “instrumental” in highlighting the role of coastal wetlands in storing carbon, and supporting thriving estuaries.

Acting director of conservation Dr Erik van Eyndhoven said the project had been “a huge help” to TNC, and “other organisations working to demonstrate how restoring coastal wetlands can help address the dual climate and biodiversity crises”.

A teabag study, run simultaneously by Nelson City Council with the help of volunteers, also demonstrated the benefits of “citizen science” in encouraging estuary restoration, speakers said.

The council said tea bags planted in the Waimea Inlet and Nelson Haven showed the coastal wetlands stored high levels of carbon, compared to results from similar studies of land-based and wetland habitats worldwide.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Nelson City Council coastal and marine scientist Vikki Ambrose, with council water quality scientist Paul Fisher at Nelson Haven investigating locations to conduct teabag research.

Hui participants scored Core and Restore highly for social outcomes and adaptive capacity, including new partnerships, knowledge integration and innovation.

Other speakers included scientists measuring carbon in coastal ecosystems mostly in the North Island, and involved in calculating credits in blue carbon markets overseas.

Tasman District Council outlined its coastal wetland restoration work, including excavating a channel on part of the Waimea Plains to re-wet the land.

CATHY JONES/Supplied Wairau Lagoon in Marlborough was among coastal wetlands in Aotearoa, assessed by TNC as potential restoration sites in a voluntary market for blue carbon.

Coastal ecologist Leigh Stevens outlined how an estimated 50% of the country's saltmarsh and most of its seagrass had been lost, with estuaries being drained to become urban or farming land, and degraded by fine sediments, nutrients, and contaminant loads.

Estuaries also protected against coastal erosion, and “didn't need a lot” to be restored - including things like opening up low-lying, low value farmland so it could flood again, he said.

Project participants would now decide if they wanted to do more testing of local estuaries.