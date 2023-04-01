Aerial survey shows 'worrisome trend' as New Zealand glaciers shrink

Over 50 glaciers in the Southern Alps have been surveyed by Department of Conservation, NIWA and Victoria University.

An end-of-summer snowline survey of over 50 glaciers in the Southern Alps shows “continued loss of snow and ice”.

The annual survey, which started in 1977, has been used to track ice and snow change in New Zealand’s glaciers – and it shows the impact climate change can have on the national treasures.

Dr Andrew Lorrey, Niwa’s principal scientist, said the eight-hour aerial portrait of the glaciers suggested a risk of losing them.

Lorrey, who was part of the team carrying out the survey, said the trend of ice loss from previous years worried him.

The aerial survey showed snowlines – the thin boundaries between glacial ice and snow – in the Southern Alps were moving upward into the mountains.

"Snowlines were clearly visible across some glaciers, while others had exposed ice from prior years laid bare up to the mountain top,” Lorrey said.

"Since the snowline survey began, the global climate has warmed significantly.

“We’ve already had to abandon some of the index glaciers that we used to monitor, because their snowlines and meaningful ice volume have completely disappeared.”

He said this trend was “worrisome”, as snow and ice might contract to the highest places only – “leaving very little [left] across the Southern Alps”, he said.

The international crew that flew over the South Island took pictures for research projects, to document and compare snow and ice change over the years.

The idea to fly over glaciers in the Southern Alps came from Kiwi glaciologist Trevor Chinn, who thought it would be useful to picture the glaciers to better understand the ice that gives the South Island its precious freshwater reservoirs – but these days, the survey was a year-to-year indicator of climate change.

Coming from Australia, Monash University professor Andrew Mackintosh said he was “shocked” after coming back on the end-of-summer snowline flight and seeing the glaciers firsthand.

Rebekah Parsons-King/NIWA Monash University professor Andrew Mackintosh says Fox Glacier in the Southern Alps has “retreated markedly” since he last surveyed it four years ago.

Mackintosh, who was an expert on the interaction between the climate system and glaciers, said since he last took part in the survey in 2016, the Southern Alps glaciers had retracted.

“Iconic glaciers such as Fox and Franz Josef have retreated markedly. The scale of retreat is confronting, even to a glaciologist,” he said.

“It emphasises the urgency of slowing climate change, because the impacts are going to become increasingly costly, and hard to avoid.”

The aerial survey conducted by Niwa, in collaboration with Department of Conservation and Victoria University, will produce its scientific results later in the year.