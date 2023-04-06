Give us certainty, sustainable business leaders plead after climate assessment

The Climate Action Report Card assessed some of New Zealand’s biggest companies on their climate progress. While the report painted a picture of an economy moving too slowly, business sustainability leaders say there are green opportunities just waiting to be grasped.

Companies are in a great position to drive and support climate action, business leaders say.

But with climate policies currently being jettisoned under the Hipkins-led Government, climate-concerned businesses may need to step up their efforts, they have warned.

The first Climate Action Report Card focussed on two kinds of company: the biggest polluters (as listed by the Environmental Protection Authority) in petrol, gas, dairy, fertiliser and meat (along with the next biggest-emitting competitor for each of them), and a selection of retailers and power companies where Kiwis spend their money.

Future iterations, run by Otago University in partnership with Stuff and The Lever Room, will assess other industries. While every company surveyed was doing something right, the overall picture was of an economy not moving quickly enough to keep up with the biggest change in generations.

Sustainable Business Council executive director Mike Burrell says networks of like-minded firms can inspire each other and the government of the day to act – and noted many of the country’s largest companies already measure and share their carbon footprints.

More than 90 large organisations, representing roughly 60% of the country’s emissions, are signed up to a network where businesses promise to take action, the Climate Leaders Coalition, Burrell says. (This includes Stuff Limited.)

To take part, the business must measure and publish its carbon footprint, which will extend to any emissions associated with its products. By 2025, it must have an emissions-cutting target that aligns with the efforts needed to limit global heating under the safest-still-possible limit of 1.5C. Progress is tracked each year – and the group’s emissions are falling.

“We’re one of the few countries that’s done this at scale,” Burrell adds. “When I talk to people about this [overseas], they get super excited.”

The coalition works with all political parties, campaigning for bipartisan policies and regulations to shift the country to net-zero. “The benefit of being New Zealand – with a unitary government and a relatively small population – is we can get around the table with government… and talk about areas of common interest,” Burrell says.

But Burrell is concerned business leaders and the Government have missed how fast international markets are changing. Investors are funding clean energy and tech “at a pace we’ve never seen”. Foreign governments are passing climate laws while green rules increasingly feature in international trade agreements, affecting companies that export or have an international partner.

“New Zealand companies and the Government haven’t quite realised how rapid this change is,” he says.

Green opportunities

University of Otago business sustainability expert Dr Sara Walton says New Zealand firms are increasingly comfortable setting climate targets and reporting their emissions. But many remained hesitant to invest in the tech that would significantly cut their footprints. These were often considered risky moves, she adds.

But clean tech was “becoming less risky and more proven” each day, Walton says.

Walton says some small businesses are “born green”. When it comes to transitioning to lower-carbon business models, medium-sized businesses in particular have shown leadership, she says. The successful companies embed climate thinking into every level, akin to previous corporate “cultural shifts” such as health and safety.

Medium firms are large enough to employ a sustainability manager, but “agile enough to make that change”, she explains.

Walton hopes Cyclone Gabrielle will help businesses grasp the threat climate change poses to their success. Small firms and Māori collectives are particularly vulnerable.

“We’ve seen what these disruptions can do to our industries and people’s livelihoods as well as lives,” she says. “Companies might start to think about how they’ll adapt to climate change – but we need to keep that conversation on what companies are doing to mitigate.”

Marty Sharpe / Stuff James Caird is an Esk Valley resident whose home was damaged by cyclone flooding and debris.

Burrell says that in missing global progress the country is also failing to nurture the expertise needed to navigate a rapidly changing work environment.

Exporters to Europe may soon have to comply with carbon import levies, which will likely hit metal suppliers and fertiliser manufacturers first. A small food company selling to UK supermarkets may need to display the carbon footprint of its products on packaging to meet new standards.

“We have so many more people who work in small businesses… The compliance costs on small businesses will fall more heavily,” he says.

Partnerships between big and small firms could help – especially as employees and consultants able to do sustainability mahi are already in hot demand, Burrell says.

“Businesses need to invest in their people,” he says. “Tertiary education providers not only need to offer courses in sustainability, they need to bring sustainability and climate into their core programmes.”

Walking the talk

Kath Dewar, of sustainability-focused marketing firm GoodSense, works with business owners providing net-zero and environmental solutions. For example, two former Fisher & Paykel engineers transform shipping crates into transportable wind-and-solar farms.

Organisations like these are leading the charge, she says. “The depth, thoughtfulness and passion they bring is amazing.”

It’s increasingly undesirable to pollute – as fossil fuel costs skyrocket and consumers expect change.

Yet once the importance of climate trends is understood, businesses risk getting embroiled in another issue: pretending to be green.

Dewar says greenwash is a particular problem in New Zealand because the government agency that regulates it – the Commerce Commission – is under-resourced.

There’s also the Advertising Standards Authority. But both the commission and authority require someone to submit a complaint – relying on the public to act as a watchdog, she says. “People don’t know what they can complain about.”

Even so, Dewar encourages leaders to (accurately) share their efforts. By communicating goals and progress, firms motivate others to follow suit, she says, whether that’s through inspiration or competition. “The more we can tell our good stories, the more we all support a rising tide.”

Dewar is concerned that many businesses feel that sustainability requires perfection. But small actions – such as reviewing how much an organisation purchases from the big polluters such as petrol companies – is a great first step, she says.

“If every small and medium business started buying less from that handful of bad guys, we’d be on the right track,” she adds. “We’ve got all the solutions that we need to make a massive difference right now.”

Dewar also recommends companies make their voices heard.

“It seems as if the only businesses speaking out about political change are in favour of not adapting,” she says. “All this chopping and changing that we’ve seen from Labour is infuriating… When things are scrapped or shelved, we all need to make a noise about it.”

