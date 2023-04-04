Boiled, mashed, fried or baked: 7 reasons to love the humble potato

Follow these tips and tricks on how to grow potatoes in pots and containers.

Potatoes may be common, but they’re exceptional in many ways.

Originating in the Peruvian Andes, they arrived in New Zealand with early British settlers and soon became a staple.

Today the potato or rīwai, is our favourite vegetable, eaten by 97% of Kiwis.

We’re good at growing potatoes in New Zealand – and eating them is good for us as well.

Did you know that potatoes are considered such an important food for feeding the world, that 2008 was declared a United Nations Year of the Potato?

Here’s why adding a bag of spuds to your shopping trolley can help you to stay healthier, save money and live more sustainably.

1. A reliable, low impact crop

“Potatoes can be grown in a variety of climates and soil types,” says Gemma Carroll, of Potatoes New Zealand. “We’re blessed to be able to grow potatoes from Northland to Southland – but mostly in Canterbury, Auckland, Hawke’s Bay and Manawatu”.

Monika Grabkowska Potatoes are considered such an important food for feeding the world, that 2008 was declared a United Nations Year of the Potato.

We grow around 522,000 tonnes of potatoes a year in New Zealand, with new season spuds available from late August through to February.

Growing potatoes has a lower carbon footprint and requires less land and water than many other fruits, vegetables, and cereals.

2. Stretching the grocery spend

Like other vegetables, potatoes have gone up in price. But they still deliver a decent bang for buck, and the more you buy, the better the value.

For potatoes at the cheapest price buy them unwashed, in the big paper 10 kg sacks (around $12-14). Supermarkets don’t always stock them; look for them at fruit and vegetable stores.

3. Delicious and nutritious

Potatoes are one of the most nutrient-dense vegetables. Even a small spud can deliver about 15% of our daily vitamin C needs.

Todd Eyre/NZ House & Garden Potato, Capsicum and Salami Salad with Mustard Dressing.

Potatoes contain B group vitamins, potassium, iron, magnesium, and phytonutrients. They have naturally high levels of antioxidant compounds.

Eaten with skins on, they’re a great source of fibre. Being high in starch helps keep you feeling full for longer.

4. So many dishes

Just over half of New Zealanders eat potatoes four times per week and 21% of us eat them daily. One contributing factor is the sheer variety of ways they can be prepared.

They can even be used to make milk.

Sharon Sandkuhl/Supplied Do try this at home: Air fryer potato skins, added as a garnish to a hearty onion soup.

They are also naturally gluten-free, so are a healthy, tasty option for people with coeliac disease or who need to avoid gluten.

There are more than 50 varieties cultivated in New Zealand.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Potatoes harvested from the Te Aitarakihi community garden to be used for a local Waitangi Day hāngī.

Our most common potatoes varieties include Innovator, Rua, Nadine, Agria, Moonlight, Desiree, Ilam Hardy and Red Rascal.

Potatoes are also described as waxy, general purpose or floury, depending on variety and age. Each one is better suited to specific types of cooking.

As the famous potato aficionado Samwise Gamgee once said, "Po-ta-toes! Boil them, mash them, stick them in a stew. Lovely big golden chips with a nice piece of fried fish."

5. Boosting future food security

“Climate change will make growing and distributing food much harder,” says Carroll, of Potatoes New Zealand. One challenges will be growing things using less water.

Potatoes are well suited to meet future climate challenges, and growers are supported by local expertise in cultivating drought-resistant varieties.

BARBARA SMITH/GET GROWING/Stuff Potatoes can be planted in large buckets or pots if you are short of space in your vegetable patch.

“If we want to eat well for a reasonable price, we need to have crops that can cope with whatever the seasons are going to throw at us,” says Dr Rebecca Bloomer, a Plant and Food Research scientist and an expert in plant adaptation in changing climates.

6. Easy growing

You can grow a no-dig crop of spuds by placing seed potatoes on the soil (or even straight on top of grass) and piling old rotted straw on top.

7. Simple storage

Don’t put raw potatoes in the refrigerator as this can change their flavour.

Potatoes are best stored in a cool, dark and dry place. Kept this way they can last for up to several months. A simple brown paper bag in a cupboard will do.

Cook and eat any soft ones first.