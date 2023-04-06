Less waste, more value: how a sustainable approach to renovating saves you and the planet

Watch a renovation programme on TV, and they’ll often start a project using a sledgehammer.

Pass any New Zealand building site, big or small, and you’re guaranteed to also see a skip or two.

Building and renovating is a messy business, it seems. Half of New Zealand’s waste going to landfill is demolition and construction waste.

Burying waste by the truck load doesn't just pollute the land – it costs us in the pocket.

An average new house-build produces 4.5 tonnes of waste – including new materials – at the cost of $31,000 or more, if they were used rather than sent to landfill, according to AUT research.

“Renovations generally involve some form of demolition or deconstruction, often producing a lot more waste than people anticipate,” says Mark Roberts, Senior Waste Planning Specialist, Auckland Council.

To renovate in smarter ways, we need to start with a plan.

Abigail Dougherty Demolition waste to be separated into what is recyclable and what is not. The Forever House is a sustainable rebuild of an old house through a partnership with the Ara Education Charitable Trust, Stuff and sponsors.

Here are four principles for a more sustainable approach to your next renovation or home building project.

Deconstruction over demolition

Roberts says when going through the demolition phase, “use a prying bar, rather than a sledgehammer. Try to retrieve materials in a way that preserves any value that they have.”

Stephen Forbes Auckland senior waste planning advisor Mark Roberts says the increased activity in the building industry has created a major problem with mountain of construction and demolition waste.

Many older New Zealand houses are built using native timber hardwoods, which is often dumped. According to one Auckland study 20% of construction waste by weight is made up of timber.

Take down walls or remove timber framing in a way that that means you can reuse these valuable and versatile timbers in other ways, says Roberts.

Carefully remove windows or doors with frames intact for reuse or to resell.

Separate materials

Waste management company Envirowaste recommends “separation at source” as the key to waste minimisation.

This can be easier to do at the scale of a household renovation compared with a big site, but it still requires commitment.

Roberts suggests starting with an obvious one: separating out metal, for an easy win.

A trip to metal recyclers can deliver a cash payback. Check out scrap metal websites for price lists and information on where valuable metals might be found amongst your demolition waste.

Milivoj Kuhar/Unsplash Whether its old bricks, timber or joinery, aim to retrieve demolition materials in a way that preserves any value that they have.

Other common waste components can potentially have second lives.

Concrete can be crushed and reused in the production of new concrete, for landscaping materials and on farms as a fertiliser substitute. Companies such as Atlas Concrete accept broken old concrete for recycling.

Recycled gypsum from plaster board is used in the agricultural and horticulture industries as a soil conditioner and clay buster. Old sheets can also be used in tree planting for suppressing kikuyu and weeds.

Choose eco-friendly products

Sustainability involves quality materials with verified products, and working with companies actively striving to minimise negative environmental impacts.

For instance, Resene has a wide range of independently-verified, Environmental Choice paints with no, or low, volatile organic compounds. VOCs are chemicals that are toxic in low doses.

Abigail Dougherty Students working onsite at the Forever House project, the sustainable rebuild of an old house by Ara Education Charitable Trust, in partnership with Stuff and sponsors.

Design waste out of your project

Whether your project involves an architect or a builder and very simple plans, aim for designs using standardised measurements for materials like plasterboard and timber lengths.

Doing this reduces waste and saves building time and money. For instance, if a room’s dimensions are designed around the size of plasterboard sheet, there’s less cutting and plastering to be done – less handling of materials, less time in storage and fewer chances for materials to be damaged.

Roberts says this principle applies equally to new builds as to renovations.

“We know that a lot of waste is designed into construction work. And that can come from just the way in which the buildings are designed, the dimensions they use and the choice of materials. So that's your first sort of stop in terms of trying to prevent waste.”

For more expert advice as well as tips and tricks on sustainable building, follow the progress of the Forever House. Over the coming months, the Ara Education Charitable Trust, Stuff and our sponsors are turning a derelict house into a warm, dry, eco-friendly and low cost home.