Factory emissions down, car pollution up in spring

RNZ asks: what does New Zealand need to do to meet the goal of 100% renewable electricity?

New Zealand’s carbon footprint continued to drop, even as cars hit the road during the first lockdown-free spring since 2019.

The closure of the petrol-refining facility at Marsden Point is one reason for the fall – although these emissions haven’t disappeared, they’ve been outsourced overseas. In the second half of 2022, the coal-burning Huntly power plant also operated less.

Compared to a carbon peak in early 2019, the country’s footprint shrunk by 11% in the three months to September 2022, according to data from Statistics NZ.

Passenger cars produced 17% more carbon emissions than during the same season a year earlier – though the two previous seasons coincided with lockdowns.

Household emissions from driving jumped up at the end of 2021, once the lockdown was lifted. Following that, emissions from cars flat-lined throughout 2022 after petrol prices spiked.

Over the past three years, household emissions have bounced up and down as lockdowns were imposed and lifted.

But other sectors have recorded progress, at least on paper. In the September 2022 quarter, manufacturing emissions were even lower than during the first Covid-19 lockdown. The industry’s emissions fell steadily throughout 2022.

Last April, the Marsden Point factory stopped refining oil into petrol – since the process burns a portion of the fossil fuel, it releases planet-heating carbon dioxide. Operations produced an estimated 1.2 million tonnes of emissions each year.

Because the country now imports refined petrol, the closure means the greenhouse gas will be generated in another part of the world.

This Marsden revamp had a major impact on the country’s emissions, said Statistics NZ’s Stephen Oakley. The Kawerau paper mill – which used some fossil fuels as well as renewable energy – closed in 2021.

A plant closure is “a double-edged sword”, he warned. The national carbon footprint falls, but economic activity and jobs are lost.

Yet alongside these major dips, factories are introducing green tech and switching away from fossil fuels, Oakley said. “What’s happening is a combination of factors.”

In the third quarter of 2021, New Zealand had another lockdown – which reduced emissions from cars.

The Huntly power plant – which burns coal and gas to generate electricity – has a strong influence on the national carbon footprint.

Electricity emissions fell in the September quarter, as hydro dams and geothermal stations generated high amounts of renewable power.

Wind farms produced record amounts of electricity, Statistics NZ highlighted.

