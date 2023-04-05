The Irish are beating us on the home front as well as the rugby field

Most homes should be able to cut power bills by more than $500 a year. Here is some expert advice.

Nick Robertson is a senior consultant with economic research consultancy BERL and a fan of the Crusaders.

OPINION: Our homes are on the frontline of the climate crisis. That line recently and tragically moved beyond our doorsteps and literally into our homes as floods – made worse by climate change – stormed through our kitchens and bedrooms.

These storms are expected to become more frequent and ferocious unless we cut the emissions that charge them. Yet our homes are not only victims of such weather – they also contribute to the very pollution that puts them on the frontline.

New Zealand homes use too much energy to keep at a healthy temperature. They are infamously lacking in insulation and double glazing, which help keep heat in and keep homes warm and cosy.

When household energy use peaks all too often this energy comes from burning coal and gas.

Voices calling for improvements to our homes are many and varied. That’s because improving hundreds of thousands of New Zealand’s poorly insulated, damp, mouldy homes would bring a range of benefits, from improved health, lower household energy bills, and reduced carbon emissions.

There’s been lots of noise in recent years – normally over the colder winter months which are now approaching – about the low quality of many of our homes, and how we urgently need to fix them.

But what would that look like? What would it take to get that happen in terms of actual policies? What are other countries doing? What investment would be needed? And what would the impacts be for our economy, and for New Zealanders?

Those are the very questions we set out to answer in a just-released report. We found Ireland is streets ahead of us when it comes to introducing a large-scale programme to robustly renovate lots of homes.

New Zealand could learn from the Irish about programmes to retrofit unhealthy houses, experts say.

The world’s number one rugby nation is rolling out a national retrofit plan targeting 500,000 homes with an estimated investment of $49 billion.

Our research looked at large and ambitious overseas programmes to improve unhealthy homes, which could be replicated in some ways in Aotearoa. Besides Ireland, we analysed policies and schemes in the US, Canada, France, the UK and Netherlands.

Then we condensed these into ten key lessons for policy makers. These included making sure retrofits are affordable for New Zealanders, having a simple process, ensuring a large-scale programme is robust to changes in government, and running a pilot programme first to learn from before a far-reaching one is rolled out.

Next, the team here at BERL calculated the economic impact and reaction of a large retrofit programme for 400,000 homes, some in New Zealand’s most deprived areas.

If we can match the success of existing smaller programmes, like Warmer Kiwi Homes, fixing New Zealand’s 400,000 unhealthy homes could bring in benefits in excess of $116b to our economy, we found.

Those benefits would be due to improved health and wellbeing for those living in previously cold and unhealthy homes. The retrofitted homes would also need less energy to keep warm in winter and cool in summer, leading to a drop in carbon emissions.

On top of that, our findings also showed that an extensive programme to tackle hundreds of thousands of poor-quality homes would boost New Zealand household incomes across the board – most significantly for low- and medium-income households. This would be because of a surge in demand for higher skilled, more highly paid jobs in the residential construction industry.

‘What about the costs though?’ I hear you say. A fully comprehensive, deep renovation programme targeting over 400,000 currently poor-quality homes could require investment of $58b into the construction industry over 30 years.

A medium renovation programme – improving over 400,000 homes but to slightly cheaper measures – could require $27b. A mixture of the two – targeting deep renos for homes in the most deprived areas, and medium renos for others – could require $42b.

In every scenario above, the potential benefits could far exceed the investment.

123rf By insulating our buildings, homeowners’ health would improve and their energy bills would decrease.

GDP often gets the headlines, despite being a rather blunt tool to measure how well an economy is performing for its people. Many economists are now moving away from it, and seeking better ways to measure progress.

Nevertheless, we did include it in our findings, which showed a dip in GDP. This was mainly caused by the large investment into the domestic construction sector moving investment away from export industries.

Despite the GDP finding, our overall findings showed that New Zealanders would be better off. Wellbeing – increasingly seen a better measure than GDP – would soar thanks to demand for jobs across all skill levels resulting in increased household incomes.

The report found significant benefits for a large-scale retrofit programme across the board. Let’s hope policy-makers now have a read, and help Aotearoa catch up with Ireland on this hugely important issue.

Catching up with them on the rugby pitch would be nice too.