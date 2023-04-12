Five crucial questions to ask before you renovate

Sustainable ways of renovating start with making the most of what is already there.

Sometimes the smallest changes can make the biggest difference, says Joe Lyth, architect and certified passive house designer.

Establishing what might be improved will help you to define what might be changed to create a home to love.

Here are five key questions to ask before you get started.

1. What can be kept or refashioned?

Use something existing as your starting point, suggests Naomi Larkin, editor of NZ House & Garden.

Look at existing features, for example, tiles on the wall or floor, and identify which elements you like. Ask yourself: what can I leave or keep?

Can I add something else up the wall that complements those tiles?

Helen Bankers This dramatic renovation of Ann Hay's home in Ngaio, Wellington uses bold colours to highlight the home’s best features. Katie Peck from Kurio won a Resene Colour Award for the renovation.

“Or you might have curtains you end up keeping, saving on that, then painting the rest of the room accordingly.”

2. Is this an opportunity to improve flow?

Altering the floor plan of existing building can be challenging or expensive. But taking a step back and considering what might suit your way of living can also lead to exciting opportunities, says Lyth.

“Do you need to extend, or would an interior rejig provide the layout you’re looking for?

“You may be able to work with the existing structure, and rather than the costly removal of a load-bearing wall and addition of large beams, achieve the same visual flow with openings that retain the structure while opening up the space.

Abigail Dougherty Taking a step back, looking at what you already have, and considering what might suit your way of living can lead to exciting opportunities, says Lyth.

“Could remaining walls be incorporated into shelving, cabinetry to conceal it, or clad to form a feature?

“Could moving the kitchen or a bathroom remove the need for a corridor which can be turned to more usable space, or allow you to open up an exterior wall, providing links to outside?”

3. Are you making the most of available light?

Getting natural light and warmth into our homes makes all the difference, turning a once a dark corner or corridor into a reading nook, or a gallery for photos and art, says Lyth.

“Getting light into the plan doesn’t always mean knocking out walls. Changing a door leaf to frosted glass, or adding a glass panel above the opening to borrow light from an exterior room can also illuminate a once dark space.

“Exterior windows are great, but the addition of a window in an interior wall can also create more pathways for light and views between spaces, making them feel larger. Finishes, mirrors and colour can make a significant change with minimal effort.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff “Getting light into the plan doesn’t always mean knocking out walls,” says Lyth. The interior shown here is from the sustainable family home he designed and build himself.

4. Will the changes have longevity?

Make it a home for you, says Larkin.

“Returning to New Zealand after 15 years away I found people seemed to be making everything white. Kitchens were largely white, bathrooms were often white as well. People were renovating with resale in mind, but I wondered if in the process they were locking themselves out of joy."

Larkin suggests pushing yourself a bit and not opting for the standard choice every time.

Cameron Smith/Unsplash Choose quality things you love to make it a home for you.

“Is there a colourful splashback, boldly painted walls or dynamic wallpaper you would love? Or making the bathroom not just a utilitarian space, but a room you actually enjoy looking at and spending time in.”

5. Will money spent translate into value and create spaces you love?

The bottom line is you only need one buyer, says Larkin.

"When potential buyers look at homes they may see the same look on repeat. When they go to a home where there's something of the individual, a home with personality, and it's in sync with them it will have strong appeal."

Larkin says it doesn't need to be the whole house that you push yourself on. It could be just one aspect, such as daring wallpaper or paint used in an interesting way, or an attractive garden.

"Potential buyers might not even imagine something to be to their liking until they see it," she says. "You may also decide not to sell. You could end up spending 20 years enjoying your own dream home, instead of a dream home you think someone else might want."

