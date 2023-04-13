You can't keep coal and petrol cheaper and also stop climate change, commission warns Government

The Government cannot keep lower petrol and coal prices and also meet its climate goals, the Climate Change Commission said.

The Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) puts a price on planet-heating pollution and is meant to create a strong incentive for companies and households to ditch fossil fuels and switch to clean technology.

But in December, the Government undermined confidence in its commitment to carbon pricing by ignoring its own Climate Change Commission, choosing to keep a tight lid on the cost to pollute.

While previous carbon auctions had been red-hot, the first auction of this year had damp demand. Bids were so low that no units sold.

The dud auction came after Ministers rejected advice from the commission that said they were pumping too many carbon credits into the market and should fix the issues.

In new advice published on April 13, the commission has warned that, if the Government does not fix the ETS, “Aotearoa New Zealand risks failing to meet its climate goals.”

On the impact of petrol and gas costs, the panel said there are ways to shelter families from the rising cost of living, and still be on track to reach net-zero emissions.

Aotearoa’s carbon pollution fell for two straight years in a row, dropping 3% in 2020 and 0.7% in 2021. The agriculture and waste sectors drove the fall, while the pollution from fossil fuels increased.

After the Government passed the Zero Carbon Act and set a goal of getting greenhouse gases to net-zero by 2050, it toughened the ETS to help drive down emissions from fossil fuels and industrial processes.

Large polluters have to surrender one carbon unit for every tonne of emissions they create. (However agriculture is exempt, and export companies with large carbon footprints receive units for free, to protect them from overseas competitors.) There’s a limited number of units for sale at auction, with the total typically falling each year to drive emissions gradually down.

Stuff The Emissions Trading Scheme was redesigned to make it increasingly expensive to use fossil fuels.

But the auction price is not allowed to rise and fall completely in line with market demand: the Government has tools to stop the price getting too low or high.

That upper price cap has been a problem. When the cap is hit, the government sells more units, which will eventually result in more carbon dioxide entering the atmosphere.

The upper price cap has been triggered at three out of the seven auctions held so far, despite being “intended to be used only rarely”, the commission noted in its advice. In two years, 14 million extra units were sold, on top of the 39.3m already up for sale.

To fix this, the commission recommended raising the trigger price significantly, so it would be rarer to have to pump more credits into the market. It also said the pool of back-up units should be split in two, with one group sold if bids reached $171 and another at $214.

The Government ignored this recommendation. While it followed other points in the commission’s package of advice, it kept a single trigger price and only lifted the price in line with inflation.

This year, extra units will be released if auction bids exceed $80.64.

Unveiling its latest advice, the commission once again recommended lifting the trigger price starting in 2026 and splitting the extra units into two pools. The first pool would be released if bids reached $205.

“Significantly higher trigger prices are justified to put them well outside where the market may need to operate to be consistent with meeting emission budgets,” the body said.

The price floor should also be lifted, it said.

It does not believe the policy changes would result in auction prices reaching $205 – which could significantly increase the cost of petrol, natural gas and coal.

While the recommended changes could affect some families in the short-term, it said the Government had “multiple options” to provide targeted support to households. Pandemic support payments and half-price public transport were given as examples.

“In many cases, low emissions investments made now will more than pay for themselves in the medium to long-term.”

Keeping a lid on carbon prices was an inappropriate way to protect financially vulnerable people, said the expert body. “One set of issues cannot be used to justify inaction.”

If the Government continues to dampen the price of fossil fuels, “it will need to impose other regulations or policies to compensate”, it said.

The Chris Hipkins-led Government has recently slashed and delayed a number of environmental policies, including the biofuels mandate and a gas-guzzler-trade-in policy.

The commission reprimanded this approach: “Weakening… climate policy in general during times of adverse economic conditions, which climate change is only likely to exacerbate, is not sustainable in the long run and will greatly compromise our chance of meeting the climate change targets.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins’ Government has scrapped many emissions-cutting policies. (File photo)

The commission repeated its advice that the ETS was incentivising tree planting, after giving a similar warning last year. Nearly 230,000 hectares of new trees have entered the scheme since the commission gave its last advice.

“[The Government] seeks gross emissions reductions as well as forestry removals to meet targets. However, the ETS is not currently set up to deliver that outcome.”

The Ministry for the Environment has announced it is working on this issue, but options have not yet been unveiled.

In addition, the commission wants significantly fewer units to be auctioned from 2026. In 2025, the Government intends to sell a total of 15.3m units across four auctions (excluding back-up units if bidding goes high). But in 2026, the commission advises this should nearly halve to 8.5m units.

The body estimates there are 49m units that have been stockpiled by polluters and speculators that could be used to produce carbon pollution in future years. The aim is to reduce this stockpile to zero by 2030 – this approach will require fewer units to be auctioned.

