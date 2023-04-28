Expert tips and budget hacks for a warmer, healthier home this winter

Matthew Cutler-Welsh, from the New Zealand Green Building Council visits the Ara Education Charitable Trust's Forever House, to explain some insulation basics.

We spend a lot of time at home, especially, over winter months, so we want our indoor environment to be as healthy and energy efficient as possible.

Unfortunately, as the weather turns, many New Zealand homes become uncomfortable places to be.

Several hundred thousand families live in cold, damp and costly to heat homes, according to last year’s Aotearoa Housing Survey.

This inaugural research, conducted by the not-for-profit Habitat for Humanity NZ, found that four in ten households (42%) are worried about dampness in their home.

When it gets very cold in winter, many families are only heating one room to stay warm. Approximately 300,000 households, or 16%, go to bed earlier than usual in order to stay warm.

There are things we can do to help make our homes more sustainable.

Getting the insulation basics sorted

Insulation is the first stop for keeping warmth in and reducing power bills.

It is one of the key elements of energy efficiency, along with ventilation and heating, says Matthew Cutler-Welsh, a manager with the New Zealand Green Building Council.

Unsplash There are things we can do to help make our homes more comfortable in winter.

Insulation comes in a variety of materials, he says. Loose fill segments can be made polyester, fibreglass or even sheep wool. These might be pre-cut into flat pieces, and be bought by the bag at relatively low prices from hardware stores. They’re good for walls and ceilings.

Polystyrene insulation is more rigid, so that's better for underfloor and around the edge of a concrete slab, says Cutler-Welsh.

Natural products, like sheep's wool tend to be a bit more premium.

Rental property owners can be liable for damages if they don’t have the correct insulation in place and don’t meet the criteria for an exception, according to the government’s Tenancy Services.

Abigail Dougherty Students from a south Auckland school learning insulation skills at the Ara Education Charitable Trust (AECT), also the site of the Forever House Project, a partnership between AECT, Stuff and sponsors.

Smart property owners instal insulation not just because they have to but because it enables tenants to have a better rental experience, enhances a property’s value and reduces deterioration due to damp and mould.

If renting, Cutler-Welsh suggests asking for a top-up in easy to get to spots, such as ceiling insulation or the space underneath a timber floor. Both are really important places to start.

Renovation projects are also a great time to improve the insulation in your home.

Managing air flow

Not everyone can insulate easily, but you can stop drafts. Draft stoppers are a cheap way to block cold air seeping through gaps under doors and windows. You can make your own by sewing a fabric tube or using old stockings or long socks, stuffed with cut-up fabric or scrunched up plastic bags.

Where possible, plug gaps under doors, or around old timber joinery. Stick-on foam strips are cheap and easy to instal, but may not last long. Fixing brush strips can be a better solution in some cases.

While it might be tempting to close everything up, it is important to ventilate your house to let fresh air in and reduce moisture that builds up.

“It's very important to distinguish between leakiness which is infiltration, and ventilation,” says Cutler-Welsh. “We never want to rely on cracks and gaps for ventilation. It’s important to have dedicated places where fresh air comes in.”

Abigail Dougherty Renovation projects are a great time to improve the amount of insulation in your home. The Forever House project, at the Ara Education Charitable Trust in Auckland.

One reason for this is because the air going through heating systems such as heat pumps circulate within the room. “Heat pumps don’t take moisture or CO₂ out of the air they just warm everything up,” he says.

Dehumidifiers are a bit of a band-aid, but better to use them to get rid of moisture and reduce mould, if that’s what you need to do.

Solutions for windows

Double or triple glazing is an excellent option for those who can afford it. Otherwise, decent curtains can make a real difference.

“Heat escapes through glass, so it’s important to ensure windows are properly fitted and covered effectively with double-lined curtains. Curtains are a safe and affordable buffer that help keep warm air in the room to help heat your home,” says Alan Thorp, CEO of Habitat for Humanity NZ.

Cosy curtains that extend down to the floor are most effective for blocking drafts. You can double the effect by sewing another layer to the back of existing curtains, or hooking a second set on the inside using hook and curtain tape at the top.

The Habitat Curtain Bank is one of a number of agencies around New Zealand providing thousands of new and re-purposed curtains for free to low income individuals and whānau.

