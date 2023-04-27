Energy boffins scold Government for scrapping biofuels

A Stuff reporter takes an EV on a long journey from Wellington to Napier to test our charging network.

The Government made a mistake torching a policy to mix biofuel into the petrol supply, international energy experts suggested.

A new report from the International Energy Agency calls for the Government to “reassess its decision to abandon” its biofuels mandate, which was originally intended to kick in this month.

Last year, the Government delayed the policy, which would have required oil companies to blend in increasing amounts of supposedly carbon-neutral fuel made from organic material. In February, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins canned it altogether.

It’s the second time in two days that experts have chided ministers for kicking the can down the road. Yesterday, the Climate Change Commission warned the Government must urgently fix the holes it left in the Emissions Trading Scheme and introduce new policies to meet its green goals.

The biofuels policy – which would have required petrol and diesel companies to reduce their carbon footprint by at least 2.4% in 2024 – had few friends in New Zealand.

Oil giants criticised the yearly targets, which would have risen to 5.3% by 2030.

A group of environmental activists also campaigned against the policy, concerned the sustainability standards were not stringent enough. Oil expert David Keat worried the policy would cause deforestation in other countries, as native trees were chopped down to make way for biofuel crops.

The Government turned against its own policy after the rising cost of living became the country’s leading concern.

Hipkins said the mandate “would have increased the price of fuel, and given the pressure on households that’s not something I’m prepared to do”.

At the time, he pledged to use new policies to balance out the “carbon hole” left by scrapping the biofuel rules. No replacement policies have been announced yet.

Officials estimated biofuels would prevent at least 1 million tonnes of emissions between the original introduction in 2023 and 2025. The Government was counting on this fall to meet its first climate target: to shave about 9m tonnes off the national footprint, which is limited to 290m tonnes of emissions over four years.

Transport targets will be hard to achieve without biofuels, the International Energy Agency concluded.

Even after the introduction of EV subsidies and fuel efficiency standards, the country “has made little progress” towards renewably-powered transport, the report said.

Less than 2% of all cars on the road are electric. The majority of new and second-hand cars arriving in the country still run on fossil fuels.

All fossil-fuelled passenger vehicles would have received the biofuel blend. Ministry estimates ranked the policy as more effective than subsidies for electric cars in the short term.

The International Energy Agency doesn’t just want the Government to rapidly reintroduce its biofuels policy but to “consider more ambitious biofuels blending options as well”.

On other matters, the agency’s advice was broadly in line with the Government’s plans.

Energy experts said renewable energy projects needed to get resource consent in a timely manner, while the Government recently announced measures to make it tougher for councils to say no.

The report recommended upgrading the Building Code, to ensure homes were more energy efficient – an issue being tackled by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s Building for Climate Change programme.

But it advised the Government to hurry up with its Gas Transition Plan. The agency also sided with the commission over the Emission Trading Scheme, agreeing that fixes were required.

Our weekly email newsletter, by the Forever Project's Olivia Wannan, rounds up the latest climate events. Sign up here.