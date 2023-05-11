The hidden costs of poor house design - and what we can do about it

Dr Sarah Redmond, Director of the Ara Education Charitable Trust on how the Forever House project is helping build healthier homes.

Cold, damp and expensive: New Zealand’s housing often seems to be in the news for the wrong reasons.

What role can good design play in fixing our housing crisis?

“There is a cost to bad design and the bigger the project, the greater the potential cost can be,” says Alister Kitchen, architect and director with Leuschke Group. “On major projects poor design has been calculated to cost as much as up to 10 times what people think they are saving in design fees.”

Simple design decisions such as positioning windows to best face the sun or floor plans that maximise usable space can combine to make the difference between a warm, functional home and a house people are soon looking to renovate.

Here are three ways design thinking can help us avoid hidden costs and create better homes to live in.

Health and wellbeing

At its most basic, a home’s design should support us to be healthy. Insulation and ventilation are essential.

Abigail Dougherty Renovating old houses and returning them to the community for use as homes is something the Ara Education Charitable Trust is passionate about, says Dr Sarah Redmond, Director of the Trust.

Many old New Zealand houses have insufficient insulation. Even some new builds lack adequate ventilation systems, says Matthew Cutler-Welsh, a manager with the New Zealand Green Building Council.

The result is households struggling to live well in houses that lack healthy air flow, or are cold, damp and mouldy.

The New Zealand Building Code provides minimum mandatory requirements, with recent changes raising insulation standards. As of May this year, new building work in homes must meet the new wall, floor, and roof insulation performance requirements.

Improving our worst houses, particularly rentals, is critical given well documented links between poorly-designed housing and children’s health.

Olga Kononenko Asthma and respiratory diseases are two of the leading causes of sickness and death in New Zealand.

New Zealand has high asthma rates internationally, impacting on one in seven children aged 2–14 years. Asthma and respiratory diseases are also two of the leading causes of sickness and death in New Zealand.

There’s suffering at the individual level and huge community health costs. Respiratory disease accounts for around 1 in 10 overnight hospital stays, costing about $7bn in total, according to the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation.

Tackling this issue involves action on many fronts. One ongoing campaign is the Warmer Kiwi Homes programme offering insulation and efficient heater grants to low-income homeowners, run by the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA).

In terms of health and energy, there’s a benefit of around $2 for every $1 dollar spent in the program, says Gareth Gretton, a Senior advisor at EECA. “That’s taking into account all related health and energy costs, including hospitalisation, GP visits, cost of prescription and days off work due to illness.”

Affordable and well located

New houses are being built all the time. There were 2,972 residential building consents issued in February, according to latest numbers on the Government’s housing dashboard.

Critical housing shortages at the affordable end of the market have driven up rents and accomodation costs in Wellington, Hamilton, South Auckland and elsewhere. This can lead to overcrowding and other negative effects.

“We know we're in a housing shortage, and we see the daily impacts on our young people because of it,” says Dr Sarah Redmond, director of the Ara Education Housing Trust, based in South Auckland. “It really impacts on their ability to engage fully in education”.

Abigail Dougherty Students onsite at the Ara Education Charitable Trust in South Auckland.

Smart design involves using economies of scale to build houses faster, more efficiently and in the locations where they are needed most.

Making the best use of resources

Construction is carbon intensive and generates large amounts of waste. The key is making sure our new and renovated buildings are future-proof and fit for purpose.

Potential missed opportunities can be tricky to see with an untrained eye.

“Good design involves making more from less. It could involve the same usable space in a smaller build footprint,” says Kitchen.

Kitchen cites a situation where, by modifying a client’s plans and removing unnecessary corridors, he was able to create larger rooms that functioned better, in a smaller footprint. The improved design reduced the amount of construction required, saving on building costs and the project’s total carbon emissions.

“If things are well-designed you can make them more efficient, high-functioning and pleasing spaces to be in,” he says.

The Ara Education Charitable Trust (AECT) is an innovative collaboration between industry, government agencies and schools to create work and training opportunities for South Auckland school-leavers.

