Southland carbon offset project may have overestimated the effect of logging

Some companies purchase a type of carbon offset where a forest owner promises to not cut down trees.

Consumers drinking “zero carbon” Garage Project beer or Otis Oat Milk might think their beverage was saving the planet, but there’s evidence the exact benefits are questionable.

The companies are two of many purchasing a type of carbon offset earned when a forest owner promises not to cut down their trees.

Protecting forests is a valuable exercise. But based on government information, Stuff found the scheme selling the offsets may have overestimated the effect of logging if it wasn’t protecting the forest.

The offsets are of a type called ‘avoided deforestation’ – which means landowners who could make money from felling trees (releasing carbon) instead sell offsets.

Although protecting trees is undoubtedly good, this kind of product has been under scrutiny internationally because it’s tough to determine who had genuine plans to fell forest, and how many trees would have been lost without the cash.

The credits bought by Otis and Garage Project are from a New Zealand-based project, run by environmental company Ekos – which asked the owner of a regenerating forest in Southland to stop harvesting trees in exchange for carbon credits.

Although the law prohibits clear-felling native forest, landowners are allowed to selectively harvest species such as beech and rimu.

The offset revenue helps the Southland forest owners to pay for pest control and develops local employment.

In project documents, Ekos claimed that without its offsets, Southland’s Rarakau forest would have essentially stopped growing. The company states commercial logging “arrest[s] the process of natural succession”.

However, information from the Ministry for Primary Industries – which oversees and does field audits on harvested forests, including Rarakau before logging stopped – challenges that claim.

Only a limited amount of timber can be taken, a ministry official told Stuff. Each year, a regenerating forest should produce more wood than is allowed to be removed, meaning that even selectively harvested forests should continue to grow and suck in carbon.

The normal behaviour of harvested forest matters, because carbon offsets should only be issued for the difference they are making.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Owners with beech forest are allowed, by law, to selectively harvest some of their native trees.

Ekos founder Sean Weaver disputes that he has overstated the project’s impact. Even if the maths on logging is wrong, he said, the issue can be fixed.

When asked, Weaver didn’t provide any data showing that the Rarakau land or sustainably harvested forests entered a state of arrested development.

“You use the data available at the time. If there’s no data, then you have to use some kind of proxy. So that’s what we did.”

Indigenous forestry manager Alastair Kernahan, who works for Te Uru Rākau with the Ministry for Primary Industries, said a regenerating forest will keep growing every year – even with selective harvests.

Each forest has a set limit on the amount of timber that can be harvested. The cap “is less than the total annual growth” of the whole forest, Kernahan said.

Stuff presented this evidence to Weaver, who denied that he’d done anything wrong, but agreed this is “a valid issue”.

Prior to the project’s start in 2014, Weaver said he consulted what is now the Ministry for Primary Industries.

He also worked with then-Landcare Research scientist Ian Payton.

In a statement shared with Stuff by Weaver, Payton said an arrested forest was a “logical starting point”. But when further data became available, that “may need to be adjusted”, he added.

Weaver said he took the process “very seriously and very conservatively”.

He said Ekos had already started to gather data for a review of the project. The issues raised by Stuff would be considered as part of this.

In one of several responses sent to Stuff, he shared a number of reasons why he believed the project didn’t sell too many offsets. For example, the scheme keeps 20% of credits in reserve. Weaver said this could accommodate adjustments for issues like the one Stuff raised.

If the reserve isn’t big enough, Weaver said the scheme could sell fewer offsets in the future. Corrections are always backdated, he added.

“I’m not a crook,” Weaver said in an interview.

Supplied Sean Weaver founded Ekos, an organisation that helps firms to measure, reduce and offset emissions.

Ekos carbon credits are certified by Plan Vivo, an independent body.

It’s a rigorous process, Weaver said, and Ekos followed best practice.

“If you’re going to buy some eggs from the supermarket, and it says they’re organic… the farmer should say: ‘Don’t challenge me. Go take it up with the auditor. Because I’m doing the best I can.”

Plan Vivo’s chief executive Keith Bohannon said its in-house technical advisers and external experts reviewed Ekos’ project. The auditor who undertook the final quality assurance tests “holds a PhD in forest carbon accounting”.

Plan Vivo’s rules did not require Ekos to collect evidence from other selectively harvested forests to substantiate its claim that the Rarakau forest’s growth would be arrested under selective logging, Bohannon said – because it “was not possible” to get an appropriate comparison.

“While we welcome constructive external scrutiny and are very open to working with others to look at ways to improve the way we work, we are also confident that all projects certified under Plan Vivo are delivering real, additional and verifiable climate impact.”

Weaver said he was confident the Rarakau project has “a small but positive” benefit to the environment.

Ekos also works with businesses such as Garage Project and Otis Oat Milk to measure the companies’ footprints and reduce their emissions – not just offset them.

In 2019, Garage Project purchased offsets from Rarakau as part of its certification as a Zero Carbon business, though has used credits from other projects since then, said co-founder Jos Ruffell.

The company works closely with Ekos on certification, he added. “Ekos are satisfied that their systems are robust.”

Otis Oat Milk did not respond to Stuff’s query.

The forest owner, the Rowallan Alton Incorporation, uses its share of the revenue to fund pest control, develop its farming business and train young people. The organisation also plants and protects native trees with the help of the regional council.

In another statement provided by Ekos, Rowallan Alton Incorporation chairperson Harold Thomas said the offsets provided a valuable source of income.

“The carbon credits project has been helping us build a future for our people and it is great that we can also be climate champions at the same time,” Thomas said.

“The level of effort involved to do this properly is an order of magnitude more onerous than what was required to log the forest, but Ekos persevered with this to the benefit of this project.”

